Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, The Rock and and and … who else?

By Vimal Kumar
For September, among other things, the documentary “Schumacher” about the Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher and …

… and the thriller “The Guilty” with Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Antoine Fuqua announced.

Matthias Schweighöfer follows in October in the zombie comedy “Army of Thieves”.

In November, Halle Berry will be on the program as actress and director of «Bruised», …

… as well as Sandra Bullock in “The Unforgivable”.

The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will also appear in “Red Notice,” out November 12th.

In “The Power of the Dog”, which will be launched in early December, Benedict Cumberbatch plays the charismatic rancher Phil Burbank.

At Christmas, Netflix attracts big stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet.

They all star in the sci-fi comedy “Don’t Look Up” by Oscar winner Adam McKay (“Vice – The Second Man”).

The film revolves around two astronomers who are sent on a major press tour to warn people about a dangerous asteroid that could destroy the earth.

Netflix plans to release over 40 films in theaters and via streaming by the end of the year. The company announced the colorful, star-studded mix on Twitter on Monday.

The streaming provider will be launching around ten new films every month until the end of the year. The star-studded release program will feature Oscar-winning films starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Lawrence.

The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Halle Berry are promoting their upcoming films

Vimal Kumar
