Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, The Rock and and and … who else?

Netflix plans to release over 40 films in theaters and via streaming by the end of the year. The company announced the colorful, star-studded mix on Twitter on Monday.
The streaming provider will be launching around ten new films every month until the end of the year. The star-studded release program will feature Oscar-winning films starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Lawrence.
The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Halle Berry are promoting their upcoming films
