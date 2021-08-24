First “Thor 4” picture reveals Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor – and Thor’s actually destroyed weapon ?! · KINO.de

Natalie Portman is back at the MCU in a big way, becoming Mighty Thor. A first picture now shows us how she looks in “Thor 4: Love and Thunder”.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is getting more muscular than ever. While Chris Hemsworth felt his previous body weight trained on arm muscles, Natalie Portman also got into the shape of her life. She’ll need it too, after all, she’ll be in “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” first time to Mighty Thor.

Stream the new MCU series exclusively at Disney +: Get your subscription here

Jane Foster, played by her, follows her comic model, where she also followed in Thor’s footsteps. Thanks to a t-shirt that the Thor 4: Love and Thunder crew received to celebrate the end of shooting, we now also know what Mighty Thor will look like in the film:

The picture also shows changed armor for Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Thor, whom we have so far only seen on set photos mostly in a T-shirt or a rocker leather outfit. Almost more interesting than the costume of Mighty Thor, however, is the object that she is holding in her right hand: It looks suspiciously like Thor’s hammer Mjolnir the end.

More than 30 years ago, the Avengers looked a lot different from ours Video proves:

kino.de News – First trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home







How is Mjölnir supposed to return to the MCU?

In the comics, Mjölnir recognized Jane Foster as worthy, which is why she received the powers of the god of thunder. In contrast to Captain America (Chris Evans) in “Avengers: Endgame”, the scientist also got a corresponding costume as a bonus.

The problem: In the MCU Mjölnir was known to be destroyed by Hela (Cate Blanchett) in “Thor 3: Day of Decision”. In “Avengers: Endgame” the hammer celebrated a comeback, but only thanks to time travel and in the end Captain America brought Mjölnir back to his original dimension. So how can Jane Foster get hold of the hammer?

It is possible that a new version will be forged. We already met Eitri (Peter Dinklage), who would be capable of this, in “Avengers: Infinity War”, where he helped Thor to make his ax Stormbreaker. Peter Dinklage has not yet been confirmed for “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” and there have been no reports that he was spotted filming in Australia. Since his role of Eitiri would have to be filmed via blue screen anyway, he could certainly have shot his part somewhere else, relatively undiscovered.

Otherwise, of course, the MCU opens the door to the multiverse. But does that also play a role in “Thor 4: Love and Thunder”? With the appearance of the Guardians, the debut of Mighty Thor and the story of the villain Gorr the butcher of the gods (Christian Bale), the film seems crammed enough. We can definitely be curious how the appearance of Mjölnir or a similar hammer is explained.

We will get an answer to this mystery next year at the latest: “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” starts on May 5, 2022 in German cinemas.

You can definitely recognize the MCU characters by their costumes, right? Figure it out:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook.