First picture and start date of the sci-fi road trip “Finch” revealed · KINO.de

Everyone wants to be friends with Tom Hanks – including dogs and robots. That’s the case in the sci-fi adventure Finch, which is being released on Apple TV +.

Known from: Born: July 9th, 1956 in Concord, California USA

July 9th, 1956 in Concord, California USA Jobs: Actor, producer, speaker, director, screenwriter

After his detour into the past with the western “Neues aus der Welt”, together with the wonderful Helena Zengel, Tom Hanks is now heading into the future at the speed of light. This is where his upcoming film, the sci-fi adventure “Finch“.

In it, Hanks plays the eponymous man, who forges an unusual friendship and connection with a dog and a robot. The world Finch lives in is a desolated wasteland where nothing thrives anymore. The robot engineer has been vegetating in a bunker for a decade. According to the circumstances he has established himself in his little kingdom. His only living roommate is Goodyear the dog.

But Finch is old and one day he won’t be anymore. Driven by the thought that Goodyear will then be all alone, he creates the robot Jeff, who is supposed to take care of his dog one day. But at the beginning, the dog and the robot cannot smell each other. There is only one way out: Together they embark on an adventure in the inhospitable American West. Finch’s goal is to show Jeff what it means to live.

Good sci-fi films take the audience into a completely strange world for almost two hours or show the potentially real consequences of the present. The eleven sci-fi films in this one Video you should have seen:









Spider-Man: No Way Home – Trailer 1 German

“Finch” celebrates its premiere on Apple TV +

If you look at the just published picture (is Hanks wearing a coffee machine there?) And read through the premise, “Finch” sounds like a mixture of “AI – Artificial Intelligence”, “WALL-E” and “Robot & Frank – Zwei thieving accomplices ”. The 65-year-old Hanks had already impressively demonstrated with “Cast Away” that he is able to carry a film all by himself. And: He was able to move the audience to tears with his grief over Wilson. That promises humorous and moving moments with the dog Goodyear and the robot Jeff, who by the way is played by Caleb Landry Jones (“Get Out”).

It was directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who worked on major series such as “Dr. House “,” Fringe: Borderline Cases of the FBI “,” Banshee “as well as” Game of Thrones “and the follow-up series” House of the Dragon “directed. The script was written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”), with whom Hanks celebrated his greatest successes, acted as producers.

You can stream Tom Hanks’ terrific film “Apollo 13” in 4K on Amazon

After “Greyhound: Battle in the Atlantic” and “News from the World”, “Finch” is already the third film by and with Tom Hanks to be published directly via a streaming service. “Pinocchio” is also said to be published directly via Disney +. Will Tom Hanks now also become the king of streaming services? Originally, “Finch” should have been released through Universal Pictures. The film may have been one of the countless film victims of the corona pandemic.

This is how “Finch” becomes from November 5, 2021 Provided via Apple TV +. A first trailer should therefore not be long in coming.

Do you love sci-fi movies? Then you must have already seen these 30 representatives, right? Take the test:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook.