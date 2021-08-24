Fan Theory: Will Kylie Announce Her Pregnancy Here?

Tuesday, August 24, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
Will Kylie Jenner (24) confirm the supposed baby news soon? For several weeks there have been rumors that the Keeping up with the Kardashians protagonist and her on-off boyfriend Travis Scott (29) are expecting their second child together. A few days ago, her father Caitlyn Jenner (71) chatted that she was expecting her 19th grandchild – many fans tipped it off Kylie. However, she has not yet commented on this. Will that change anytime soon?

Some fans suspect the businesswoman will announce the good news at the Met Gala. This takes place on September 13th at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Usually many celebrity guests appear in the most unusual robes at this event. The Kardashian-Jenners in particular have caused a stir with their outfits in recent years. In the eyes of some Twitter– Users could very well be able to Kylie uses this event to make the baby news public. “I know that Kylie has been waiting to announce it at the Met Gala, “wrote one user. Another suspected: “Kylie will continue to hide and then show off her baby bump at the Met Gala in September.”

Like an insider to People announced, you should really see the pregnancy of the 24-year-old now: “Kylie is already a few months pregnant. She has a cute baby bump.” Whether there is anything to it remains unclear. Commented on her first pregnancy Kylie only after birth.




Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the 2018 Met Gala
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala After Party


