Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeNewsExplained in 11 points - the Britney Spears drama
News

Explained in 11 points – the Britney Spears drama

By Arjun Sethi
0
38




The Britney Spears drama

The superstar has been under guardianship for 13 years. Now there is movement in the complex case that we are going to break down here in detail.

Philippe doubt, Tina Huber, Michèle Binswanger

For years she has been living in a controlled manner: Britney Spears, here in 2004 at a performance in Zurich.

For years she has been living in a controlled manner: Britney Spears, here in 2004 at a performance in Zurich.

Photo: Dorothea Müller (Keystone)




The song lines are world famous: «My loneliness is killing me»; «I’m a slave for you»; «You want a piece of me». The question of the alienkFormer child star Britney Spears iyour whole life accompanied. then she collapsed mentallyand became eis coming of age. The artist has lived under the tutelage of her father for more than a decade. But now he has surprisingly announced his withdrawal – and for the first time his daughter has a real chance of regaining self-determination over her life.

How much became the singer manipulated by her father and her managers? And how is she doing today? D.as personal drama that also sheds light on a perverted star cult and an outdated judicial system throws, in elf Points explained.

To read this article in full, you need a subscription.


Previous articleReese Witherspoon is very much her mom
Next articleTV tip: Matt Damon downsizes himself
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv