Explained in 11 points – the Britney Spears drama

– The Britney Spears drama The superstar has been under guardianship for 13 years. Now there is movement in the complex case that we are going to break down here in detail. Philippe doubt, Tina Huber, Michèle Binswanger

For years she has been living in a controlled manner: Britney Spears, here in 2004 at a performance in Zurich. Photo: Dorothea Müller (Keystone)







The song lines are world famous: «My loneliness is killing me»; «I’m a slave for you»; «You want a piece of me». The question of the alienkFormer child star Britney Spears iyour whole life accompanied. then she collapsed mentally – and became eis coming of age. The artist has lived under the tutelage of her father for more than a decade. But now he has surprisingly announced his withdrawal – and for the first time his daughter has a real chance of regaining self-determination over her life.

How much became the singer manipulated by her father and her managers? And how is she doing today? D.as personal drama that also sheds light on a perverted star cult and an outdated judicial system throws, in elf Points explained.