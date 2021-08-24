Eva Green – star portrait, news, pictures

Characteristics
-
First name
Eva Gaëlle
-
Surname
Green
-
born
July 5th, 1980, Paris / France
-
star sign
cancer
-
years
41
-
Size
1.68 m
-
partner
Tim Burton (current)
Marton Csokas (2005-2009)
Yann Claassen (2000-2001)
Not everyone knows that
Eva Green is not only causing a sensation as an actress. Since 2007 she has been modeling regularly in campaigns for Heineken, Montblanc, Emporio Armani and Dior.
Eva Green is actually a real blonde. At the age of 15 she started to dye her hair black.
Eva was very shy at school: “When the teacher asked me something, I blushed and couldn’t make a sound.”
Eva and her twin sister Joy did not get along very well as children. However, since the two of them grew up, they have had a more positive bond with each other again.
During the film “Snow White”, Eva had to cry as a child: “I cried at ‘Snow White’ because she left the dwarfs for the prince. That upset me terribly. The wicked witch was never my problem!”
There is nothing ordinary about this woman: one of Eva’s hobbies is entomology.
Eva Green biography
“I feel like a citizen of the earth. Life and cinema have no limits.”
Eva Green is a real woman of the world: Her Algerian, Swedish and French roots give her an exotic beauty that immediately casts a spell on the viewer. In 1980 she was the daughter of the fun-loving Actress Marlène Jobert as well as a French-Swedish dentist. Also hers Aunt Marika Green was often seen on the big screen. Your uncle is the famous one Cinematographer Christian Berger. Little Eva was born with a love for film from an early age. Already at the age of 14 it was clear to her: I want to be an actress! But it was still a long way to Hollywood.
A fiery film debut
She got a first taste of the stage while studying acting at the “Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art” and the “St. Paul Drama School”. From 2001 to 2002 she was among others in the Pieces “Jalousie en Trois Fax” and “Turcaret” to see. And then the breakthrough: In 2003 the Italian cult director Bernardo Bertolucci noticed her and cast her in his Film “The Dreamers”. The role of the spirited, sensual Isabelle was tailor-made for the young Eva Green. Overnight, she became a critics’ darling and a nation’s sex symbol.
“I would die in Hollywood!”
From now on, the beautiful actress no longer had to worry about a lack of role offers. The directors fought for her. Whether in “Kingdom of heaven”, as a seductive Bond girl at the side of Daniel Craig or in the “Penny Dreadful” series – time and again it proves its versatility.
Despite its enormous success, however, it has remained refreshingly down to earth. A glamorous life in Hollywood? Unthinkable for the unconventional actress! Eva Green would much rather retreat to London. Her private life is sacred to her. She says she hates social media like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Secret love behind the scenes
And the beautiful actress also tries to keep her love life under wraps. It is an open secret that Eva Green has been using the Director Tim Burton is in a relationship – there has not yet been an official confirmation of the two. The filmmaker and the Mimin met for the first time while filming Burton’s horror comedy “Dark Shadows”, in which Eva took on the role of Angelique Bouchard. Seven years later, the second joint film by the secret lovers will come to the cinemas: Tim Burton dared to make the Disney classic “Dumbo” and signed Hollywood’s A-League, including stars like Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Alan Arkin and his sweetheart Eva Green, for this extraordinary project.
Eva Green’s most famous film and television roles
- 2003: The dreamers
- 2004: Arsène Lupine – The King Among Thieves
- 2005: Kingdom of Heaven
- 2006: James Bond 007 – Casino Royal
- 2009: cracks
- 2011: Perfect Sense
- 2012: Dark Shadows
- 2014: Sin City 2: A Dame To Kill For
- 2014-2016: Penny Dreadful (TV series)
- 2016: The island of special children
- 2017: Euphoria
- 2017: Based on a true story
- 2019: Dumbo