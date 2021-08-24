Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeNews"Eternals": Angelina Jolie in the first trailer for the new Marvel action
News

“Eternals”: Angelina Jolie in the first trailer for the new Marvel action

By Arjun Sethi
0
35




05/24/2021 – 6:25 pm

Theatrical release in November 2021
“Eternals”: Angelina Jolie in the first trailer for the new Marvel action


Angelina Jolie, here at a premiere in 2019, plays in "Eternals" with

Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

Angelina Jolie, here at a premiere in 2019, plays in “Eternals”

At the end of the year, Chloé Zhao’s new Marvel film “Eternals” will be released. The first trailer features Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington, among others.

Only a few more months, then new heroes in “Eternals” conquer the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). On May 24th it was now next to the cinema poster a first, visually stunning trailer for “Eternals” has also been released.





The preview clip offers a first in-depth look at what Marvel fans can expect in theaters on November 4, 2021. Numerous Hollywood and series stars can be seen, including Angelina Jolie (45), Salma Hayek (54), Richard Madden (34), Kumail Nanjiani (43), Kit Harington (34), Gemma Chan (38), Lauren Ridloff (43) and Brian Tyree Henry (39).


That’s what it’s supposed to be about


The director is Chloé Zhao (39), who last made film history at the Oscars. Your film “Nomadland” was the big winner of the evening. As the first Asian and only the second woman ever, Zhao was honored for the best directing performance. Her colleague Kathryn Bigelow (69) won the director’s Oscar in 2010 with “Tödliches Kommando – The Hurt Locker”.

The upcoming blockbuster “Eternals” is all about ancient aliens who have been secretly living on earth for thousands of years. The film ties in with the events from “Avengers: Endgame”. The still vague description of the story goes on to say that an unexpected tragedy leads them to unite to fight mankind’s oldest enemy, the Deviants.



Celebrities and Royals

Celebrities and Royals

All the news and facts from the world of royals, stars and starlets.

show description




Previous articleMark Wahlberg is shooting with Kevin Hart’s comedy grenade for the first time
Next articleHayden Panettiere net worth 2021 – that’s how rich Hayden Panettiere really is
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv