Endless money – payroll reveals Hollywood’s top earners in 2021 – MANN.TV

Payroll: Hollywood’s top earners in 2021 – It’s no secret that all the superstars in the film industry make millions. How much, exactly, is shown by the annually updated payroll of Hollywood’s top earners. This is available to the US magazine “Variety”, which has now published all the income from the money-making actors and actresses.

When looking at the list of movie superstars, it is easy to see that many of them owed their big earnings to working with the leading streaming services, especially Netflix. Incidentally, this list is headed by film star Daniel Craig, who is unbeatable in first place.

Stars like Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith and Denzel Washington can also be found in the line-up. Daniel Craig is meanwhile creaming properly according to "Variety" on Netflix. Because the streaming service wants to shoot both the second and third part of "Knives Out", for which Craig alone pocketed a whopping 85.5 million euros, around 100 million dollars.









Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson got $ 50 million for the Amazon action film “Red One”. Will Smith also received a generous salary of 40 million dollars for the film “King Richard”.

Below are the top 10 top earners in Hollywood: