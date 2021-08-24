Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Emma Stone: Oscar-winning woman pregnant for the first time

By Arjun Sethi
Copyright: picture alliance / dpa

Oscar winner and Hollywood darling Emma Stone is pregnant. Stone is pictured at the 76th Golden Globes awards ceremony in Beverly Hills in January 2019.

by Volker Reinert (in)


Los Angeles – Oscar winner and Hollywood darling Emma Stone, 32, is pregnant.

The “La La Land” actress is expecting her first child with her husband Dave McCary (35). The two have been a couple for three years. In December 2019, McCary posted a photo of himself with the Hollywood actress.

To see: A mega-clunk on Emma Stone’s finger. The wedding followed a year later. Now the couple is expecting their first baby together.

Emma Stone: She walks round Los Angeles

The Hollywood actress was spotted by the “Daily Mail” while walking through Los Angeles with a friend. Her baby bump, which has already grown significantly, cannot be overlooked.

An insider told the online portal: “She is very happy and very excited to be a mother.”

Emma Stone: Her life and career

Emma Stone largely keeps her private life away from the public. Her relationship with “Saturday Night Live” author McCary became known in October 2017.

Stone worked on an edition of the show and got to know and love her partner.

She was previously in a relationship with Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield (37), whom she met on the set of “The Amazing Spiderman”. The liaison ended in 2015 after a five-year relationship.

Emma Stone is one of the most sought-after actresses of our time and at the age of 32 was nominated three times for an Oscar – for the film “La La Land” she bagged the trophy for best leading actress in 2017. (people)



Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
