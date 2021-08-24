Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield: That’s why their relationship failed

They were one of the most beautiful Hollywood couples: “La La Land” star Emma Stone (32) and “Spiderman” Andrew Garfield (37) were a couple from 2011 to 2015. The two have been spotted together again and again after their separation, but they are supposed to be just good friends.

Emma and Andrew: No time for love

One reason why the actually so perfect couple broke up is supposed to be the lack of time, reports “E! News “. Both Emma and Andrew are successful and busy actors and actresses at times even worked on different continents. With so much work there is little time for togetherness and love life.









Andrew Garfield wanted to start a family

Another reason why the former dream couple is now going their separate ways is said to be the different future plans. While Andrew would love to have a family, wants himself Emma apparently completely Concentrate on their careers, as an insider revealed to “HollywoodLife”. With his family plans, Andrew is said to have put Emma under great pressure.

In the meantime, both are back in firm hands: Emma Stone has been married to the American author and comedian David Lee McCary since 2020. The two became a couple in 2017, and the engagement followed at the end of 2019.

One can only speculate about Andrew Garfield. He was said to have had a relationship with singer Rita Ora at the end of 2018, but it was never confirmed. After that, he is said to have dated Aisling Bea. It is not known whether the two were a couple.