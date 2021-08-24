Emily Blunt used to find singing in front of people embarrassing

Berlin (dpa) – The actress Emily Blunt sings in the new edition of the movie “Mary Poppins” – but would not always have dared to do it. “I used to find singing in front of people just embarrassing,” said the 35-year-old in an interview with the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Saturday).
“I sing in the shower and I really enjoy singing in the car. I also sing when I’m alone in the house.” But even in front of her husband, the director and actor John Krasinski, she never sings.
London-born Blunt stars as the famous nanny in “Mary Poppins’ Returns”. The film will be in the cinemas shortly before Christmas (December 20th). A few days ago he was nominated for four Golden Globes, including Blunt for best actress in a comedy / musical.
Since she became the mother of two children, the actress, who is a British and American citizen, says she has chosen exactly her next projects. In between filming, she “usually takes long hours off, up to six months, which is a great luxury,” she said. In contrast, they all moved to London for nine months to film “Mary Poppins”. “Which was especially nice because my family lives there.”
