Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeNewsEmily Blunt used to find singing in front of people embarrassing
News

Emily Blunt used to find singing in front of people embarrassing

By Arjun Sethi
0
41




Berlin (dpa) – The actress Emily Blunt sings in the new edition of the movie “Mary Poppins” – but would not always have dared to do it. “I used to find singing in front of people just embarrassing,” said the 35-year-old in an interview with the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Saturday).

+++ Current celebrity news +++

“I sing in the shower and I really enjoy singing in the car. I also sing when I’m alone in the house.” But even in front of her husband, the director and actor John Krasinski, she never sings.

London-born Blunt stars as the famous nanny in “Mary Poppins’ Returns”. The film will be in the cinemas shortly before Christmas (December 20th). A few days ago he was nominated for four Golden Globes, including Blunt for best actress in a comedy / musical.




Since she became the mother of two children, the actress, who is a British and American citizen, says she has chosen exactly her next projects. In between filming, she “usually takes long hours off, up to six months, which is a great luxury,” she said. In contrast, they all moved to London for nine months to film “Mary Poppins”. “Which was especially nice because my family lives there.”

Editor’s note: This message from the German Press Agency (dpa) is part of an automated offer that is displayed on our website. Neither the content nor the spelling were checked by the t-online.de editors. The dpa works strictly according to journalistic standards. Should you nevertheless discover errors, we look forward to hearing from you. Thank you very much!


Previous articlePain & Gain Review – Author: ProfessorX
Next articleHollywood stars Michael Paré, Robert Miano & Costas Mandylor shoot in Baden Baden – News Augsburg, Allgäu and Ulm
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv