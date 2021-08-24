Dwayne Johnson wins the most absurd Hollywood fight of the year – for showering three times a day

Hollywood is apparently up to its neck in the summer slump. Whether Scarlett Johansson’s legal arm wrestling with Disney or the aftermath of the Fast & Furious divorce, it’s all yesterday’s news. A blockbuster-saturated public craves star news and finds it precisely in the personal hygiene of film celebrities. Since then, a solid dispute has broken out over the question which Hollywood actor showering how often a week. And as in all other areas, Dwayne Johnson has to put on the muscle crown.

Best Blockbuster: Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson in the cinema and on Disney + *

Dwayne Johnson’s colleagues have an absurd Hollywood discussion

It almost seems as if the gym matador was just waiting for his opportunity: The whole discussion started in a podcast with the couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (via Armchair Expert ). There the two had stated that they wash both themselves and their children only as needed, but do not have a daily shower ritual or the like. Sounds too trivial? Enter Jake Gyllenhaal.

© The Walt Disney Company Germany Part of an absurd Hollywood discussion: Dwayne Johnson

Like a dust-staring martyr, he threw his soap into the ring and declared (via Vanity Fair ):









I find bathing less and less necessary. […] I think there are many advantages to not bathing, it is very helpful with skin care and after all, our bodies clean themselves as well.

That was too much for a public spoiled by Nivea and deep cleansing lotion Twitter malice spilled like a full washtub about the Spider-Man: Far From Home star.

“Tom on the set of Far From Home with Jake Gyllenhaal“is the title of one of the myriads of mask memes that pure Hollywood fans then felt compelled to do. The Rock, otherwise always keeping a finger on the pulse of Twitter, swam wordlessly like a rubber duck on the edge of the discussion bathtub and tested the water. In order to then really unpack typical DJ bath salts.

Dwayne Johnsons wins the bizarre Hollywood squabble

Maybe he was bored. After all, he can’t celebrate Jungle Cruise all day as his first good blockbuster in 20 years. But presumably he just saw the opportunity to mark Hollywood’s clean man not just morally. If there was ever any doubt about that before: Dwayne’s shower regiment is as tough and Prussian as his training schedule – he proves it on Twitter.

I’m the opposite of those ‘I don’t wash’ celebrities. Cold shower when I get up. Warm shower between training and work. Hot shower after work. I wash my face and body, remove the scales and sing at an angle.

So much purity is at best surpassed by immaculate conception. Gyllenhaal, the Kunis-Kutcher gang and all their musty rascals should be ashamed of themselves. Anything less than three showers a day is for absolute washcloths.

© Imago Dwayne Johnson in his next big role

Before yourself the whole summer holy, insubstantial Hollywood discussion but now vanishes again or Dwayne Johnsons concentrates on Jungle Cruise 2, we still have a suggestion for The Rocks future superhero ambitions. You don’t need Marvel or DC for that, just a lot of internal citrus freshness. How about the next superhero role with Meister Proper? The hairstyle already fits. And especially the attitude.

