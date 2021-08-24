Dwayne Johnson: He takes a shower three times a day

Dwayne Johnson assures his fans that he takes a shower three times a day. Previously, some stars had told how seldom they bathe.

After some stars talked about how rarely they bathe, Dwayne Johnson, 49, assures his fans that he doesn’t fall into that category. When a user brings up the topic, writes the US star on Twitter: “No, I’m the opposite of a celebrity who doesn’t wash”.

Specifically, he even takes a shower three times a day, as he explains afterwards: “Shower (cold) when I get out of bed to start the day. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) when I come home from work, “says” The Rock “. But that’s still not enough, he also reveals what he does in the shower: “Wash your face, wash your body, peel and I’ll sing (unofficially) in the shower”.









These celebrities rarely bathe



Actor couple Ashton Kutcher (43) and Mila Kunis (37) started the public discussion about the hygiene of celebrities at a podcast appearance last month. In the program “Armchair Expert”, which is hosted by the actors Dax Shepard (46) and Monica Padman (32), Kutcher said: “I wash my armpits and crotch every day and nothing else.” Kunis added, among other things, that she did not bathe their two children Wyatt (6) and Dmitri (4) “every day” when they were still toddlers.

Dax Shepard and his wife, actress Kristen Bell, 41, then appeared on “The View,” where she revealed that she would “wait for the smell” before bathing daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6 . Whereupon he added that “sometimes five or six days” lay between the baths of the little ones.

And Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal (40) also joined this choir in an interview with Vanity Fair and said: “Sometimes I find bathing less and less necessary.”

