Dior Sauvage: is there a new fragrance coming soon?

Dior Sauvage: The Dior classic

It is probably not an exaggeration to say that this fragrance is already an icon: Sauvage by Dior. It is one of the most popular fragrances – not only in Germany (for example on the Flaconi.de platform it is by far the most popular fragrance), but also worldwide. (You can find our perfume favorites for the summer here)

Dior Sauvage: Created by the master perfumer François Demachy

Dior has a tradition of working with the best perfumers in the world. Since 2006, perfumer-creator François Demachy has been one of them with his extraordinary expertise. He was born with the perfume trade: He grew up in Grasse, where he got to know all the raw materials and secrets of alchemy in perfume production. And now translates them into modern fragrances for the Dior company. One of his most famous creations: Dior Sauvage.

Fragrance chords and sound chords: With Johnny Depp, both come together.





“Game of Notes”: François Demachy meets Johnny Depp

In the current YouTube video “Games of Notes”, perfumer François Demachy and Hollywood actor (and his signature Sauvage testimonial from the very beginning) Johnny Depp are talking together, talking shop about secret recipes and fragrance chords, the combination of which makes a perfume something special – just like in music, which only turns contradictory into something very special.

The new Sauvage from Dior

So we don’t know too much yet, except: There will be perfume news from Dior and it will have to do with François Demachy, Johnny Depp and of course Sauvage. As soon as there is more about this new fragrance, you will of course find out on GQ.de.