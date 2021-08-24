Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeNewsDior Sauvage: is there a new fragrance coming soon?
News

Dior Sauvage: is there a new fragrance coming soon?

By Sonia Gupta
0
46




Dior Sauvage: The Dior classic

It is probably not an exaggeration to say that this fragrance is already an icon: Sauvage by Dior. It is one of the most popular fragrances – not only in Germany (for example on the Flaconi.de platform it is by far the most popular fragrance), but also worldwide. (You can find our perfume favorites for the summer here)

Dior Sauvage: Created by the master perfumer François Demachy

Dior has a tradition of working with the best perfumers in the world. Since 2006, perfumer-creator François Demachy has been one of them with his extraordinary expertise. He was born with the perfume trade: He grew up in Grasse, where he got to know all the raw materials and secrets of alchemy in perfume production. And now translates them into modern fragrances for the Dior company. One of his most famous creations: Dior Sauvage.

Fragrance chords and sound chords: With Johnny Depp, both come together.




PR

“Game of Notes”: François Demachy meets Johnny Depp

In the current YouTube video “Games of Notes”, perfumer François Demachy and Hollywood actor (and his signature Sauvage testimonial from the very beginning) Johnny Depp are talking together, talking shop about secret recipes and fragrance chords, the combination of which makes a perfume something special – just like in music, which only turns contradictory into something very special.

The new Sauvage from Dior

So we don’t know too much yet, except: There will be perfume news from Dior and it will have to do with François Demachy, Johnny Depp and of course Sauvage. As soon as there is more about this new fragrance, you will of course find out on GQ.de.


Previous articleHow do I earn money as a musician with Patreon – and is OnlyFans an alternative?
Next articlePatch 1.3 details released, live stream at 6:00 p.m.
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv