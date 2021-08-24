Daniel Craig dominates: James Bond star deserves the most

Daniel Craig is THE top earner in the dream factory.

Thanks to his Netflix deal, the James Bond actor is currently the highest paid film star with $ 100 million.

Dwayne Johnson follows in second place with “only” 50 million US dollars.

No movie star deserves more than Daniel Craig. The 53-year-old actor tops a variety list with $ 100 million. It lists the 17 supposedly highest salaries of film stars for new projects. Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith and Denzel Washington are also represented, among others. Jennifer Lawrence and Julia Roberts are therefore the best-paid actresses – financially, however, they are far behind their male colleagues.

Films that are published on the streaming services are apparently making a major contribution to the rising salaries. According to the report, the companies pay the actors higher total fees and thus compensate for the lost income of the stars, which they would receive by participating in the financial success at the box office.

Netflix ordered two “Knives Out” sequels starring Daniel Craig

In March, Variety reported that Daniel Craig was shooting for Netflix. The streaming service has announced a second and third film in the “Knives Out” series. Part one, in which everything revolves around the alleged murder of the family patriarch Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), ran successfully in the cinema with Craig. Netflix is ​​said to be spending a total of $ 450 million on the two sequels. And the new “Variety” list shows that $ 100 million of this is said to go to Craig alone.









According to “Variety”, Dwayne Johnson will receive $ 50 million for the Amazon action film “Red One”. Will Smith’s salary for the planned biopic “King Richard” was reportedly increased to $ 40 million after Warner Bros. decided to release the film in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time. Denzel Washington is also said to earn 40 million US dollars for the thriller “The Little Things”.

Jennifer Lawrence and Julia Roberts rake in $ 25 million each

The “Variety” list also includes Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”) with 30 million US dollars, Mark Wahlberg (“Spenser Confidential”), also with 30 million, and Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up.” “) with 25 million and Julia Roberts (” Leave The World Behind “), who should also receive 25 million dollars. Followed by Sandra Bullock (“The Lost City Of D”) with $ 20 million and Ryan Gosling (“The Gray Man”) with $ 20 million. Chris Hemsworth is said to receive $ 20 million for “Thor: Love And Thunder”, just like Brad Pitt for “Bullet Train”, Michael B. Jordan (“Without Remorse”) comes to $ 15 million according to “Variety”.

