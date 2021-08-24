Crypto market report: Focus on digital currencies: This is how Bitcoin & Co. move | news

Forex in this article
The price of the digital currency Bitcoin is today at $ 49,401.91 in the red. The previous day the rate was $ 49,539.87.
The Bitcoin Cash price is trading at $ 674.94. The day before, Bitcoin Cash was still at $ 677.58.
The Ethereum price is quoted with a green sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, Ethereum stood at $ 3,317.56.
The price of the digital currency Litecoin fell to US $ 186.40 on Tuesday. The day before, the rate of the digital currency was put at 186.93 US dollars.
The Ripple is worth $ 1.241 on Tuesday. The Ripple price fell compared to the previous day when it was still at $ 1,250.
The Cardano course has fallen compared to the previous day. A Cardano is currently worth $ 2.878. The price was yesterday at $ 2.918.
The price of the digital currency Monero is quoted today at 318.99 US dollars in the red. The previous day the price was $ 319.10.
The IOTA course has not moved from the previous day. One IOTA is currently worth 1.164 US dollars. The price stood at $ 1.160 yesterday.
The Verge course has not moved from the previous day. A Verge is currently worth $ 0.0307. The price stood at $ 0.0304 yesterday.
The Stellar price runs sideways at $ 0.3763 compared to the previous day’s level.
The price of the digital currency NEM was shown little moved on Tuesday at 0.2146 US dollars. The day before, it was already at $ 0.2136.
The Dash rate decreased to $ 268.95. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 270.22.
The NEO price shows up at $ 59.82 on Tuesday. The NEO rate slipped below the previous day’s level of 60.78 US dollars.
