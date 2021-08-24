“City of Lies”: Exclusive clip for the thriller with Johnny Depp – News 2021

Even before the Blu-ray start of “City of Lies” we are showing you an exclusive excerpt from the film. In it, Johnny Depp investigates the cop in the famous murders of the rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious BIG. Get in the mood for a scene from the home theater crime thriller by director Brad Furman, who has already directed “The Client” and “The Infiltrator”.

Oscar® nominee Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Oscar® winner Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland) go on a hunt for clues to solve one of the most legendary criminal cases in recent history: The still unsolved murders of Tupac and Notorious BIG Get in the mood with the excerpt from “City of Lies” that you only see here:









Los Angeles in the 1990s: Well-respected LAPD detective Russell Poole is tasked with solving the murder of world-famous rap great Christopher George Latore Wallace, also known as Biggie Smalls, Notorious BIG, Big Poppa and Frank White. Notorious BIG was shot dead from a passing car just months after arch-rival Tupac Shakur suffered the same fate. Incidents that shook fans all over the world at the time. Here is the German trailer for the film based on this true story:

Pre-order or buy “City of Lies” at Amazon

But even years later, the cases have not been resolved. Poole gets unexpected help from investigative journalist Jack Jackson. The two reopen the case and uncover a conspiracy of enormous proportions. The thriller with Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on August 26, 2021. “City of Lies” is already available digitally