Circus HalliGalli: That’s why Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick had to go to the basement

by Sarah Stendel



Hollywood stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick were guests at “Circus HalliGalli” – but the red carpet was not laid out for them, on the contrary. Joko and Klaas shipped the celebrities to the basement. There was a reason for that.

They were announced as star guests of the current episode of “Circus HalliGalli”: Hollywood actors Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick visited Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf on their show on Monday. But while pop star Robbie Williams recently sat on the sofa in the studio in front of a live audience, this time the people in Berlin didn’t get to see the celebrities.









Instead, Joko Winterscheidt climbed down a flight of stairs through a hatch in the floor – and met Timberlake and Kendrick in the basement. He conducted an interview with the two of them in a very confined space, had them advertise their current film “Trolls” and taught them to dance while sitting – ditting, a mixture of dancing and sitting.

“It’s amazing how different my glasses look down there,” joked Winterscheidt as he climbed back into the studio with a different frame on his nose. Obviously the interview had been taped at a different time. But why the gag?

Kendrick and Timberlake were in Berlin five months ago because of “Trolls”



When asked by Pro Sieben, the broadcaster announced that viewers love the show for formats such as the basement interview. “There are, among other things, the unnecessarily complicated interview, the sung interview or the basement interview. Depending on the Hollywood stars’ calendar, we sometimes open the basement door exclusively at special times. And sometimes only during the show. In the basement were under Pharell Williams, Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Bieber, Bob Odenkirk, 50 Cent, Quentin Tarantino, Steve-O, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, “said a spokesman star.

When exactly the interview was recorded, the broadcaster did not want to reveal. Because Kendrick and Timberlake were already in Germany in May for the animated film “Trolls”, but the film does not start here until this week. It is quite possible that the recorded interview had been in the basement at ProSieben for five months.