Cameron Diaz’s world revolves around daughter Raddix

Tuesday, August 24, 2021
By Vimal Kumar
Cameron Diaz (48) seems to have found her calling! The actress has been missing on the screen for some time. It’s been seven years since the Hollywood icon stood in front of the camera for a project. For the time being, she doesn’t want to go back to the film business either. Instead, the Californian has fully concentrated on her private life. With the musician Benji Madden (42), she welcomed her daughter Raddix at the end of 2019 – and since then it has happened to the blonde. In Camerons Since then, everything should revolve around her family.

“Cameron says being a mother completely changed her world and made her a completely different and more fulfilling person,” a source told Us Weekly. The 48-year-old only lives for her small family. “Raddix is ​​the absolute center of her world. She reads to her, paints, writes, plays with her in the park and showered her with love from morning to evening”the insider said. The one year old is already running and learning a lot of new words. “Cameron loves to document all these milestones with videos, photos and diaries,” said the informant.

It seems not entirely unlikely that the “Charlie’s Angels” actress and Benji could bring their daughter a sibling. The insider thinks this is possible, if not mandatory: “They are so happy with Raddix and are grateful every day for what they have”he revealed.

Vimal Kumar
Recent Comments

