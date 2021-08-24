Cameron Diaz is tired of making films

The problem is well known: Hollywood only has a few roles available for older actresses. Stars like Carrie-Anne Moss and Cameron Diaz now tell how they deal with it – very, very differently.

Cameron Diaz last appeared in front of the camera as an actress in 2014

D.he youth fixation of the US film industry is well known, but how the individual stars deal with it couldn’t be more different.

Two well-known actresses have now thought out loud in individual interviews about what this age discrimination has done to them.

In an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter”, for example, the Canadian actress Carrie-Anne Moss (“Matrix”) complained that she was offered a film role as a grandmother shortly after her 40th birthday. Moss read a script the day after her birthday and talked to her manager about it. She then said: “Oh, no, no, no, it’s not this role, it’s the grandmother.”

“I had already heard that everything changes at 40,” the 53-year-old said in an interview with her film colleague Justine Bateman. “Maybe I’m exaggerating, but it happened overnight.” Men wouldn’t have this problem.

Nevertheless, Carrie-Anne Moss was also able to fight for a good role: She played Trinity in the science fiction thriller “Matrix” (1999), the companion of the main character Neo (Keanu Reeves), now she is also in the upcoming part “Matrix 4 ”will be there again.

Cheers to the family at Cameron Diaz

Actress Cameron Diaz (“Charlie’s Angels”) has not shot anything for a long time. The now 48-year-old let it be known in several interviews that she is currently not even trying to fight for roles.

Instead, she prefers to fully rely on her new role as mother and wife. In her long career she always “gave 100 percent”, said Diaz, but now she can no longer be fully committed to the film producers.

Instead, she concentrates on her private life: “Having a family, being married, that’s the most fulfilling thing I’ve done in my whole life,” says Diaz, who is in a relationship with the musician Benji Madden and has had a daughter since 2019 is.

The film star had already revealed something similar to the British BBC in the summer of 2020: “If you make a film, you belong to them. You are there 12 hours a day for months, you have no time for anything else, ”she said at the time. Now, after decades in the film business, she has learned to take more care of herself.

That Diaz is serious about the (temporary?) Departure from the film business is also shown by the occasion on which the 48-year-old gave an interview to the TV format “Yahoo Finance”: Diaz now has organic wine produced under her name. The last time Diaz was in front of the camera was in 2014, for a role in the musical film “Annie”.