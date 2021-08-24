Britney Spears’ father: I should be praised – people

Is the condition of mega-star Britney Spears (39) much worse than you thought?

At least that’s what her father Jamie (69) claims. In a court document, he writes that Britney is facing huge problems that the public is not yet aware of.

It is about “addiction and psychological problems”, as “Dailymail” quotes from the document. Father Jamie, who had agreed to step down as guardian after 13 years, had submitted the letter.





Die-hard Britney fans shouldn’t like that at all – and may get angry. Because in it the father also claims that he should be “praised” if the public had the “highly confidential” information about the severity of his daughter’s problems.

The 15-page paper states: “If the public knew all of the facts about Ms. Spears’ personal life, not just her highs but also her lows, all of the addiction and mental health issues she had to contend with, and any challenges of guardianship, you would praise Mr. Spears for the work he has done and not slander him. “

Further: “But the public does not know all the facts, and they have no right to know, so there will be no public redress for Mr. Spears.”

Apparently, Father Jamie filed the document with the Los Angeles District Court, but did not write it himself. In it, the Britney dad also denied being in control of her medication schedule. Instead, the use of medication was monitored by former guardian Jodi Montgomery.

Britney had complained in court that she had been forced to take mood-stabilizing drugs such as lithium. The drug is used in bipolar disorder to balance the frequent repetitions of the manic and depressive phases.

But father Jamie writes that everything was exactly as agreed. Her treatment plan is ex-guardian Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s late psychiatrist Dr. Benson, her ex-attorney Sam Ingham III. and other medical experts known and discussed with them.

The father only paid the high bills that resulted from the medication. Ex-Guardian Montgomery received $ 10,000 a month from Father Jamie for Britney’s treatment. But the medical costs “often exceeded this amount”.

It goes on to say that his only goal was to “save” his daughter. Says Father Jamie, “There is no doubt that the guardianship saved Ms. Spears from disaster and assisted her when she needed it most. In addition, the guardianship would have saved her and her reputation from harm and made it easier to restore her career. “

After all: Father Jamie admits that Britney felt “restricted” by the strict treatment plan. However, for her own good, as he then explains: The treatment, which has been discussed with doctors, prevents Britney from inflicting injuries!

Why he will step down as a guardian anyway: To save his daughter from a grueling “public feud”. When will that be? At a “suitable” time, as “Dailymail” writes. He does not want to be deposed or suspended.

Britney has been under guardianship since her public collapse in 2008. But she and her fans are fighting to finally be free. She accused her father and her management of trying to exclude her financially.









In court, she even said that she was not allowed to become pregnant. She was also forced to play shows.

Dog is said to have been “half dead”

What is really going on with Britney’s health is currently questionable. On Friday, she had a solid argument with her long-time housekeeper, even the police were called to the pop star’s property. The trigger for the quarrel: the well-being of Britneys Dogs.

Now there is a serious accusation in the room: An animal is said to have been “half dead”!

As “TMZ” reported, the housekeeper was very concerned about the two dogs Princess Sara Beth and Daisy. Both were therefore very sick, one of the dogs was even “half dead”. The housekeeper therefore took the dogs to the vet and then Britney’s dog sitter is said to have taken the animals to her for the time being.





According to insiders, one of the two dogs has severe digestive problems, both animals should be given special food. However, Britney feeds them their leftover food from the table.

The result: the dogs became sick, one of them even became very serious. Not only that: According to the employees, both animals are said to have been extremely dehydrated – and that with the high temperatures in California.





So if she can’t take care of her dogs, can Britney at least take care of herself?