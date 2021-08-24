Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Bridgerton star reveals a Kim Kardashian connection on the Netflix series – and it reacts promptly

By Arjun Sethi
The Kardashians and the Netflix series “Bridgerton” have a connection that Penelope has now revealed, much to the delight of Kim Kardashian.

Bridgerton

Bridgerton (Source: Liam Daniel / Netflix)

  • “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan reveals a connection between the Netflix series and the Kardashians.
  • The Kardashians would have served as inspiration for the Featherington family.
  • Kim Kardashian responds promptly to Twitter and a fun conversation develops.

Actress Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington in the Netflix series “Bridgerton”. And as the series star has now revealed on Twitter, the show also has a very special connection with the world-famous Kardashians, who, according to Coughlan, are known as Provided inspiration for the onscreen Featherington family.

Nicola Coughlan drew attention to this fact with the following post:

“All along,” the Featherington cast would have talked about the Kardashians during their fittings. She wanted to let superstar Kim Kardashian know – and she promptly responded with her own tweet:

“WHAT?!?! I’m going crazy !!!!!”, Kim Kardashian replies, and asks Nicola Coughlan immediately to come to one of these fittings (for the second season of the show). Nicola Coughlan also gave an immediate answer to this in the funny Twitter conversation:

“Oh my god Yeah, of course …”, writes the “Bridgerton” star. And there is another connection between Kim Kardashian and “Bridgerton”, according to the Penelope actress: corset maker Mr. Pearl, who made Kim a corset for the 2019 Met Gala, next made one for the character Penelope.

In response to Kim Kardashian’s final question as to whether this would make her an “Honorary Duchess of Bridgerton”, Penelope actress Nicola Coughlan (as Lady Whistledown) explained the “jewel of the ball season” – followed by a diamond symbol. See this last tweet here:

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
