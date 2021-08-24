Brad Pitt: Angelina Jolie’s father prays for him

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been separated since September 2016. Jon Voight, Angelina’s father, now finds conciliatory words about the actor.

Jon Voight, 82, is being watched by a paparazzo while walking in Beverly Hills this week. When asked about the ongoing court case between Brad Pitt, 57, and Angelina Jolie, 45, the Oscar winner says, according to “The Sun”: “I have no comment at the moment.” Then he adds about his still-son-in-law: “He had some difficulties with alcohol and I hope that he will take care of things and I pray for the guy. The children are doing as best they can.”

Such is the current situation with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie



The former Hollywood couple is still negotiating custody of their six children Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, four and a half years after their separation.









On March 12, 2021, Jolie filed court records to offer “evidence and support” for “testimony of domestic violence” against her ex. The incident in question allegedly happened shortly before the split on a private jet. Pitt allegedly attacked his eldest son physically and verbally while under the influence of alcohol.

Both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Affairs investigated the case, but concluded in 2016 that no action should be taken against Brad Pitt.

Maddox testifies against his adoptive father



Maddox is said to have already made a statement in March in the “Pitt vs. Jolie” case. According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly, it was “not very flattering to Brad.” The accused is said to be “heartbroken”. Will Angelina Jolie achieve her goal with it?

“Angelina seems to think she can get sole custody of the children, but she just doesn’t. She can still pay millions and billions, but as long as Brad wants custody and is fighting for it, she’s got to share it,” said US divorce attorney Kelly Chang Rickert on Daily Mail. In the worst case, the negotiations could drag on until 2026 – then the youngest children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will be 18 years old.

Source used: thesun.co.uk

jre

Gala