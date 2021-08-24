Bitcoin sideways, price increases at Solana and Binance Coin

The market capitalization is currently 2219 billion US dollars. The trading volume of all digital currencies was $ 140 billion in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin dominance is 42 percent. On average, the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies changed by 1 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin

In a sideways movement, the Bitcoin price remained stuck at -1.32 percent. The current rate is $ 49,555.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, greed is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 931.2 billion (-1.31%)

24h trading volume: 37,778 million US dollars (-17.61%)

24h High: $ 50,321.00

24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum

The Ethereum price moved sluggishly by only -0.03 percent. The Ethereum rate this morning is $ 3,341.89.

Market Cap: $ 391.78 billion (-0.01%)

24h trading volume: 22,695 million US dollars (+ 16.18%)

24h High: $ 3,358.00

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano

For the Cardano course, there has been a price increase of 3.62 percent since yesterday. The rate is currently at $ 2.88.

Market Cap: $ 92.35 billion (+ 3.33%)

24h trading volume: US $ 7,412 million (+ 33.71%)

24h high: $ 2.95

24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Binance Coin

The Binance Coin price performed well yesterday and can boast a price increase of 5.53 percent. The current rate is $ 497.23.

Market Cap: $ 76.59 billion (+ 5.36%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,579 million (+ 63.63%)

24h high: $ 507.93

24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course

Tether

The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of 0.39 percent. Tether is thus at a rate of 1.00 US dollars.









Market Cap: $ 65.31 billion (+ 0.58%)

24h trading volume: $ 62,390 million (-2.9%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

XRP

Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the XRP rate only changed by -0.45 percent. The price of XRP is currently 1.24 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 57.55 billion (-0.45%)

24h trading volume: 6.562 million US dollars (+ 25.19%)

24h high: $ 1.29

24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Dogecoin

The Dogecoin course could not maintain its level and slipped by over 2.34 percent. The price is currently at $ 0.31.

Market Cap: $ 41.23 billion (-2.37%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,204 million (+ 14.8%)

24h high: $ 0.33

24h low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

Polkadot

The polkadot rate fell 2.33 percent. That translates into a rate of US $ 27.72.

Market Cap: $ 28.33 billion (-2.27%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,224 million (-12.82%)

24h high: $ 28.43

24h low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

USD Coin

The USD coin price moved sideways by just 0.25 percent over the past 24 hours. The price is trading at $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 27.01 billion (+ 0.08%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,194 million (+ 15.52%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24h low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Solana

In the past 24 hours, the Solana rate has increased by 5.85. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 78.59 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 22.81 billion (+ 7.16%)

24h trading volume: 1,681 million US dollars (+ 36.86%)

24h high: $ 78.58

24h low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

Top 5

SwissBorg course : $ 1.09 ( 16.4 %)

: $ 1.09 ( %) Tezos course : $ 4.36 ( 13.53 %)

: $ 4.36 ( %) Terra course : $ 32.92 ( 12.48 %)

: $ 32.92 ( %) KuCoin token course : $ 14.07 ( 12.22 %)

: $ 14.07 ( %) Enjin Coin Course: $ 2.11 ( 12.05 %)

Flop 5

Synthetix Network Token Course : $ 13.51 ( -4.52 %)

: $ 13.51 ( %) Celsius Network course : $ 5.83 ( -4.69 %)

: $ 5.83 ( %) Harmony course : $ 0.11 ( -4.97 %)

: $ 0.11 ( %) Fantom course : $ 0.55 ( -5.42 %)

: $ 0.55 ( %) Telcoin course: $ 0.03 ( -5.59 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.

The data was taken by Coingecko on August 24, 2021 at 7:02 am.