Bitcoin mining company rises to become the next crypto unicorn

|
|Investment
|valuation
|Investors
|Vertical
|origin
|FTX.com
|$ 900 million
|$ 18 billion
|Paradigm, Sequoia Capital, Thoma Bravo, SoftBank, Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Third Point, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Altimeter, BOND, NEA, Coinbase Ventures, Willoughby Capital, 40North, Senator Investment Group, Sino Global Capital, Multicoin, VanEck, Hudson River Trading, Circle
|Exchange
|Hong Kong
|Bitpanda
|$ 443 million
(Series C: 263
Series B: 180)
|$ 4.1 billion
|Valar Ventures, partner of DST Global
|Neobroker
|Vienna, AUT
|Circle
|$ 440 million
|$ 4.5 billion
|Digital Currency Group, Fidelity Management, FTX
|Stablecoins
|Boston, USA
|Blockchain.com
|$ 420 million
(Series B: 120
Series C: 300)
|$ 5.2 billion
|DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners, VY Capital, Google Ventures
|Crypto wallet
|London, UK
|Ledger
|$ 380 million
|$ 1.5 billion
|10T Holdings, Cathay Innovation, Draper Esprit, Draper Associates, Draper Dragon, DCG, Korelya Capital, Wicklow Capital
|Crypto Wallet (Hardware)
|Paris, France
|BlockFi
|$ 350 million
|$ 3 billion
|Valar Ventures, Galaxy Digital, Fidelity, Akuna Capital, SoFi, Coinbase Ventures
|Crypto Lending
|New York, USA
|Solana Labs
|$ 314 million
|tba.
|Andreessen Horowitz, Polychain Capital, Alameda Research, Blockchange Ventures, CMS Holdings, Coinfund, CoinShares, Collab Currency, Memetic Capital
|Blockchain
|San Francisco, USA
|Fireblocks
|$ 310 million
|$ 2.2 billion
|Sequoia Capital, Stripes, Spark Capital, Coatue, DRW VC, SCB 10X
|Infrastructure
|New York, USA
|Dapper Labs
|$ 305 million
|$ 2.6 billion
|Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, Ashton Kutcher, Shawn Mendes, Will Smith
|NFT
|Vancouver, Canada
|Bullish
|$ 300 million
(+ crypto assets)
|tba.
|Peter Thiel (Thiel Capital and Founders Fund), Alan Howard, Louis Bacon (Moore Capital), Richard Li (Pacific Century Group), Christian Angermayer (Apeiron Investment Group, Cryptology Asset Group), Galaxy Digital, Nomura
|Exchange
|tba.
|Paxos
|$ 300 million
|$ 2.4 billion
|Oak HC / FT Declaration Partners, PayPal Ventures, Mithril Capital, Senator Investment Group, Liberty City Ventures, WestCap, Bank of America, Founders Fund, Coinbase Ventures, FTX
|Blockchain Infra
|New York, USA
|Bitso
|$ 250 million
|$ 2.2 billion
|Tiger Global, Coatue, Paradigm, BOND, Valor Capital Group, QED, Pantera Capital, Kaszek
|Exchange
|Mexico City, MEX
|BitDAO
|$ 230 million (+ crypto assets)
|tba.
|Peter Thiel, Founders Fund, Dragonfly Capital, Pantera Capital, Alan Howard (Spartan Group), Jump Capital, Fenbushi or Kain Warwick (Synthetix)
|DeFi
|tba.
|Block stream
|$ 210 million
|$ 3.2 billion
|Baillie Gifford, iFinex, Real Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures, AXA Strategic Ventures, Blockchain Capital, Digital Currency Group, Digital Garage, Future Perfect Ventures, Horizons Ventures, East Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Mosaic Ventures, Seven Seas Partners
|Mining
|Montreal, Canada
|Figure Technologies
|$ 200 million
|$ 3.2 billion
|Morgan Creek Capital, 10T Holdings, Digital Currency Group, Digital Capital Mgt, DST Global
|Mortgage
|San Francisco, USA
|Forte
|$ 185 million
|$ 1 billion
|Griffin Gaming Partners
|Gaming
|San Francisco, USA
|helium
|$ 111 million
|tba.
|Andreessen Horowitz, Alameda Research, Ribbit Capital, 10T Holdings, and Multicoin Capital
|Decentralized Wireless Network
|San Francisco, USA
|TaxBit
|$ 100 million
|$ 1.5 billion
|Insight Partners
|Crypto Tax Service
|Salt Lake City, USA
|Matrix port
|$ 100 million
|$ 1 billion
|DST Global, C Ventures, K3 Ventures, Tiger Global, Qiming Ventures Partners, IDG Capital, Dragonfly Capital
|Neobank
|Singapore
|Amber Group
|$ 100 million
|$ 1 billion
|China Renaissance Group, Tiger Brokers, Tiger Global Management, Arena Holdings, Tru Arrow Partners, A&T Capital, Sky9 Capital, DCM Ventures, Gobi Partners, Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain.com
|Crypto gateway
|Hong Kong, HK
|OpenSea
|$ 100 million
|$ 1.5 billion
|Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, Michael Ovitz, Kevin Hartz, Dylan Field, Kevin Durant, Ashton Kutcher, Tobi Lutke
|NFT marketplace
|New York, USA
|Chainalysis
|$ 100 million
|$ 4.2 billion
|Coatue, 9Yards Capital, Benchmark, Accel, Addition, Dragoneer, Durable Capital Partners, Altimeter, Blackstone, GIC, Pictet, Sequoia Heritage, SVB Capital
|Blockchain Analytics
|New York, USA
|ConsenSys
|$ 65 million
|tba.
|JP Morgan, Mastercard, UBS, Protocol Labs (Filecoin), Maker Foundation (MakerDAO), Fenbushi, The LAO and Alameda Research
|Ethereum Infra
|New York, USA