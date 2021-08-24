Bitcoin Limit Order: Stress-free through the bull market

The crypto market never sleeps. Good buying and selling opportunities can arise at any time. Bitcoin limit orders allow you to break out of the hamster wheel of constant price monitoring.

Bitcoin has proven to the world that there is no need for a middleman to reliably transfer assets. Therefore, the crypto market is not dependent on stock exchange opening times – the Satoshi rolls around the clock, 24/7. But just because the crypto market doesn’t sleep doesn’t mean that investors have to slide matches between their eyelids in order not to miss any cheap entry-level opportunities. At least if you buy your Bitcoin and Co. from BISON.

Know your limit – BISON will take care of the rest

With more than 450,000 users and a trading volume of 4.1 billion euros, BISON is one of the leading crypto brokers in German-speaking countries. Now the Stuttgart-based company has conjured up a feature that the community has been eagerly awaiting: Since August 19, BISON has enabled the creation of limit orders for Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

What are limit orders?

With a limit order, you specify the desired price at which you want to buy or sell an asset – for example Bitcoin. This course is the “limit”. As soon as it is reached, the order (s) will be executed automatically.

1. Open Trading Manager





Limit orders are child’s play with the Trading Manager of the BISON app. Select the Limit Order tab and click “New Limit Order” to begin. 2. Choose cryptocurrency Choose the cryptocurrency that you want to buy or sell. In our example we want to buy Bitcoin. 3. Set the limit and amount Now you can simply specify how many BTC you want to purchase for a certain rate (the limit). Below you enter the amount you want to invest and click on “Ok, send”. 4. Relax. That’s it! BISON will notify you as soon as the order has been executed. If the limit is not reached after 90 days, the order expires and you have to set up a new one.

What are the advantages of limit orders?

Limit orders save time and nerves: Instead of constantly checking the prices, you can turn to the finer things in life – knowing that your order will be executed without your intervention. Once you have decided on a limit – hopefully after thorough research – BISON will take care of the rest.

Because all too often the following applies: The early bird buys the dip. With Limit Orders, you can be sure that your order will be executed while you are dreaming of vacation.

BTC / USD over the course of a month (resolution: 30 minutes): The best buying and selling opportunities are not based on your sleep rhythm.

Let by the bull market

The crypto year 2021 has it all: Driven by massive price increases in the crypto key currency Bitcoin, the market has now reached a capitalization of over 2.5 trillion US dollars. After a healthy correction in the summer, Bitcoin is back on track. Of course, no one can say with certainty whether the number 1 crypto currency and its epigones will end the year as successfully as it began.

It is all the more important to choose your limits wisely so as not to miss a dip or a high. This gives you the chance to capitalize on any market situation with BISON – without having to pull out the cell phone every 15 seconds. And if trading is new territory for you and you just want to get a taste of it, BISON offers you a demo mode in which you can gain your first trading experience with “play money” – without any risk.