Billionaire and Art: Reese Witherspoon, Rihanna, Jessica Alba,

The 45-year-old actress Reese Witherspoon landed a million dollar deal with her film production company.

The Wall Street deal of the week came from Hollywood: According to the Wall Street Journal, the wealth manager Blackstone handed over $ 500 million for a majority stake in actress Reese Witherspoon’s production company. According to “Bild”, the Oscar winner has a net worth of $ 400 million. But Witherspoon isn’t the only artist who makes a living as an entrepreneur. The actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba or the singer Rihanna also have millions or even billions of dollars through foundations and investments.

Wall Street meets Hollywood: Blackstone, the world’s largest private equity asset manager, secured a majority stake in the production company of Oscar-winning actress and film producer Reese Witherspoon in the most watched deal of the week. According to the Wall Street Journal, Blackstone is said to have paid more than 500 million US dollars for it – for a company whose value is estimated at around 900 million dollars. According to “Bild”, Witherspoon has a net worth of $ 400 million.

As the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (FAZ) writes, Witherspoon and her founding partners had exactly the right idea in 2016: to produce films and series by, about and with women. The result was, among other things, the successful series “Big Little Lies”. In the industry, that earned her respect, according to the FAZ. The success of the only five-year-old company was not only due to Witherspoon’s popularity, who won an Oscar in 2005 for her role in the Johnny Cash biopic “Walk the Line”.

Switching from film or music to business seems to be the trend – and lucrative. Because as FAZ and “Bild” report, Witherspoon is not the only artist from Hollywood who is now making millions as an entrepreneur.

Gwyneth Paltrow – Energy Patches and Yoni Eggs

First there is the actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who, according to “Bild”, has an estimated net worth of $ 275 million with her company Goop. According to “Forbes”, her lifestyle and wave-eating brand, founded in 2008, is worth around 250 million dollars and sells very curious products, such as healing energy patches, yoni eggs or a scented candle that supposedly smells of Paltrow’s vagina.









According to the “Bild”, Paltrow said that she loves her role as boss and the new challenges posed by her entrepreneurial work. With her income she supports her own baseball team: the Los Angeles Angels.

Jessica Alba – focus on sustainability

Actress Jessica Alba on the IPO of her “The Honest Company”. To the right of her Honest CEO Nick Vlahos.

Also the actress Jessica Alba, known from James Cameron’s series “Dark Angel” or the film “Sin City”, makes money as an entrepreneur, according to “Bild”. In 2011 she founded her “The Honest Company”, which sells baby products and cosmetics – with particularly high sustainability standards. The company went public in May of this year and currently has a market capitalization of more than $ 1.2 billion. Alba herself has a net worth of $ 200 million, according to “Bild”, with which she finances her villa in Los Angeles, among other things.

Rihanna – Music and Beauty

The singer Rihanna is twice as successful. With 250 million records sold, the 33-year-old is not only one of the most successful artists in the music industry. Through her stakes in fashion and cosmetics companies like Fenty Beauty, the artist and entrepreneur has worked her way up to become the wealthiest musician in the world, according to Forbes, with an estimated net worth of 1.7 billion US dollars.

According to the “Bild”, she owns a mansion worth 22 million dollars in Barbados and two other properties, each worth 10 million. But even that is part of her entrepreneurial vein, because the singer regularly sells her real estate for a profit.

