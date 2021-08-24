Bennifer on Capri: A Style Criticism – Style

Stacked too high: Jennifer Lopez

The favorite gossip topic of the summer is the reunion of Bennifer, the usually desperately smoking Ben Affleck and the eternal bombshell Jennifer Lopez. Things that are warmed up often taste better, moussaka for example, and of course one hopes that for this love too. However, recycling is actually not for the public. Don’t those who are truly in love prefer to turtle in secret, because they supposedly don’t need anything other than air and love? The photos that reach us of the cliché hotspots of the European coast are therefore confusing. First, on the Côte d’Azur, J.Lo stepped out of a private jet in towering plateau high heels and later posed smooching on a mega-yacht. Here we see her strolling through the bumpy streets of Capri in a pretended relaxed shorts-top outfit – again in high heels, which is not only a stylistic no-go on the island, but above all a leg breaker. Well, this whole show is somehow not recreational. Either J.Lo gives everything to maintain a certain image towards her lover. Or, and that remains to be hoped: Is it all just a perfect production for the people who are dead serious about believing in romance on Capri again. It doesn’t help, we have to keep watching this love run and draw the right conclusions: never again heels on boats and on islands! Because there is nothing more inelegant than excessively stilted tourists at vacation spots. It’s only a matter of time before Ben desperately smokes again.









Broad appearance: Ben Affleck

Getting back together with the ex is something that ostensibly always has a lot of instant-romantic “Ooohwiesüß!” provoked. But of course everyone knows that all eyebrows from behind will be raised to a new record high. As a man, and even more so as a gentleman, you shouldn’t try to explain such a recycled liaison, because no matter what you say, in the end it will only be interpreted as poorly disguised despair or a dull justification. Ben Affleck, the man with the broadest cross in the US entertainment industry, is doing it quite right and has been presenting himself so naturally and tidily at J.Lo.’s side for weeks, as if nothing special had actually happened – we should also praise it the aviator glasses that underline every poker face again. His vacation look on the Mediterranean trip is absolutely fine for an American, after all, you can neither see his knees nor the spaces between his toes and also no waistband that says “Under Armor”. The classic Plimsoll shoes on his feet are perhaps the most interesting aspect of this outfit. They cost 20 euros, come from the French brand Feiyue and have the product name “Fe Lo”, so they rhyme with J. Lo! Apart from that, they are simply ideal for slouching around in tourist alleys and also for small boat luggage. It’s the kind of lightweight shoe that lasts exactly one summer, no matter how carefully you treat it. That’s why you can walk on it barefoot and save yourself and the overall romantic situation from fiddling with ankle socks.