Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: They’re already viewing houses

Things seem to be going really well again between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen touring several homes Tuesday. And what kind of!

Ben Affleck (46) and Jennifer Lopez (52) are reportedly looking for a home together. According to the US gossip portal “TMZ”, the ex-couple, newly in love, was out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday to look at possible houses.









Including one that is listed in Beverly Hills for 85 million dollars (72.5 million euros) and leaves nothing to be desired. The house is over 3,500 square meters, has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, an indoor sports complex with a basketball court and boxing ring, and a huge pool. It has parking for 80 cars as well as a guest penthouse, a caretaker’s house and a two-bedroom house for the security guards.

The second candidate: “Bob Hope” house with golf course



Jen and Ben also toured the former home of comedian Bob Hope (1903-2003) in Toluca Lake. It currently belongs to businessman Ron Burkle (68) and is said to cost $ 40 million (34 million euros). It has a plot of five hectares that even includes a golf course.

Affleck and Lopez have been dating again since April this year. The two met in a romantic way in July 2002, in November they got engaged, in January 2004 the separation followed surprisingly. According to “TMZ”, the house visits are clear proof that they want to move in, as Lopez was actually very happy with her house in Beverly Hills and therefore has no other reason to move out.

