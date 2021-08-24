Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Because of KUWTK-Aus: Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are sad

By Arjun Sethi
It’s the end of an era! One of the most famous families in the world, the Kardashian-Jenner Clan, shared sad news with their fans in September 2020: The 20th season of the hugely popular reality series Keeping up with the Kardashians should also be the last. After 14 years, many children, turbulent relationships and plenty of drama, the last mouth has fallen for the show. It was not easy for the famous family: Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kris Jenner, 65, cry in a recent trailer.

In the clip for the new episode, you can see the family telling their friends and the film crew that this will be their final season. “It was the toughest conversation we’ve ever had”, says Kim and bursts into tears when she tells a friend about Facetime: “‘Keeping up with the Kardashians‘is over! “Khloé (36) also gets emotional when she informs her team:” You are something like my second family, “she explains.” Supermom ” Kris Jenner the thought of the end brings tears too. She even wonders: “Did we make the right decision?”

It was a visibly difficult decision for the extended family. Ultimately, the show brought worldwide fame to the entire family and opened many doors for them. Due to their wide reach, the Kardashian-Jenners have also been able to start several very successful companies. Kim Kardashian and the baby girl Kylie Jenner (23) are now even billionaires thanks to their brands.

