Tuesday, August 24, 2021
“Baywatch” mermaids stranded on the Spree – BZ Berlin

By Arjun Sethi
Before the Baywatch premiere in Berlin’s Sony Center, the movie stars went on a sightseeing tour in the capital.

“Baywatch” stars visiting Berlin! Before the new edition of the cult classic “Baywatch” celebrates its big premiere in the Sony Center on Tuesday evening, the sexy beach mermaids turned the capital into a hot spot on Monday!

After her appearance on breakfast television, mega-blonde Kelly Rohrbach (27) started a sightseeing tour with bathing beauty colleague Alexandra Daddario (31). After a tour of the city palace, we went to the East Side Gallery, where Kelly competed with the brightly colored bricks in her blue and orange mini dress.




The Baywatch team: Kelly Rohrbach as CJ Parker, Alexandra Daddario as Summer, Ilfenesh Hadera as Stephanie Holden, Dwayne Johnson as Mitch Buchannon, Zac Efron as Matt Brody and Jon Bass as Ronnie. (Photo: picture alliance / AP Photo)
Only one didn’t feel like going on a tourist tour: Baywatch beauty Priyanka Chopra (34), who was voted “Miss World” in 2000, only landed in Tegel in the afternoon and was immediately chauffeured to the Adlon in a limousine. At the latest for the premiere on Tuesday evening, she should reappear.

However, it will be smaller than announced. Out of respect for the victims of the Manchester attack, the film distributor Paramount has canceled the red carpet and the beach party after the film.

Dwayne (Photo: picture alliance / AP Photo)
