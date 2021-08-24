Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis target the gossip press

By Arjun Sethi
That’s how funny Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher target the gossip press

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have split up. At least that’s what the US magazine “In Touch Weekl” claims. But some of the scandalous news from the tabloids is nothing more than pure speculation. The two prove it once again with this funny video “Babe, what happened, what’s going on?”, Kutcher asks his loved one. “It’s over between us,” she replied. “I felt crushed by you,” she also reads out the reason for the breakup. “And by the way: I took the children with me,” she explains to her husband. The video and Kutcher’s text on the clip proves that the marriage of the two is in great shape in reality:
“I guess it’s all over. Have fun selling magazines this week, ‘In Touch Weekly’. Maybe my wife will have twins next week. For the third time now. But who’s counting.”




