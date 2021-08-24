Armin Laschet: Everything about the CDU candidate for chancellor

Armin Laschet, CDU veteran from North Rhine-Westphalia, should judge it for the CDU in the federal election. But who is the native Rhinelander actually?

Armin Laschet was already influenced by Roman Catholic values ​​in his youth

Above all, Laschet’s handling and twists and turns in dealing with the corona pandemic caused irritation

Berlin – Armin Laschet (60) took over the Chair of the CDU in January 2021. He took over the leadership of the Federal CDU in preparation for the official candidacy for the Union for Chancellor in the Federal Parliament election in 2021 a few months later. Traditionally, the party chairman runs for the Federal Chancellery.

Armin Laschet: Family and origin of the CDU candidate for chancellor

Armin Laschet was born on February 18, 1961 in Aachen and comes from a Roman Catholic middle-class family. Armin Laschet’s grandfather Hubert Laschet (85, † 1984) came from Wallonia and moved to Aachen in North Rhine-Westphalia in the 1920s. Armin Laschet grew up with three younger brothers in the Burtscheid district of Aachen and was influenced by Christianity at an early age. Even when he was young, Armin Laschet was actively involved in the Roman Catholic Church.

Laschet’s parents were characterized by a classic family image. While Armin Laschet’s father initially worked as a foreman in the mine, his mother ran the household and did not have any other professional activity. Born in Aachen, he met his wife Susanne (59) while he was still at primary school. In 1985 the couple married. The Laschet family still lives in the Aachen district of Burtscheid, which is located south of Aachen main station on Google Maps. The two have two sons and a daughter.

Armin Laschet and successful son Joe

Armin Laschet’s eldest son Johannes (33) has now made a name for himself as a fashion influencer with over 100,000 followers on Instagram. There, the early thirties present themselves in a cool, casual and fashion-conscious style. Among other things, Joe represents, as he calls himself, the fashion label Van Laack. Due to the external appearance, Joe Laschet was compared more often with Hollywood star Ryan Gosling (40).

The amazing similarity was even a topic in North America (USA), among other things, the renowned Time magazine reported on the supposed doppelganger. Joe lives in Bonn and is enrolled at a university alongside his job as an influencer. With regard to his academic career, Joe is doing the same as his father Armin Laschet, as he also studies law. In addition to Joe, Laschet has two other children, son Julius and daughter Eva.

Armin Laschet’s first beginnings in politics

Armin Laschet has been politically active since he was a teenager. He started his political career in 1979 when he joined the CDU. At the age of 18, Armin Laschet was able to move into the Aachen city council, making him the youngest city council ever to have been appointed by the CDU. In the 1994 Bundestag election he won the direct mandate of his constituency Aachen-Stadt and thus entered the Bundestag as a member of the Bundestag. After the CDU was unable to win the following federal elections in 1998, Laschet lost his mandate as a member of the Bundestag again.

In the further course of the political résumé followed a time as state minister in North Rhine-Westphalia. On June 25, 2005, Armin Laschet was appointed Minister for Generations, Family, Women and Integration in the cabinet of then Prime Minister Jürgen Rüttgers (69). After the CDU lost in the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia in 2010, Armin Laschet was elected chairman of the state association of the CDU in North Rhine-Westphalia in October 2010.

Armin Laschet biography and résumé:

Born February 18, 1961 in Aachen

In 1981 he graduated from the Episcopal Pius Gymnasium in Aachen

From 1981-1987 studied law and political science in Munich and Bonn

1987-1988 volunteer at the radio station 95.5 Charivari

1988-1994 freelance journalist for the Bavarian Broadcasting Company, among others, as well as scientific advisor to the then President of the Bundestag Rita Süssmuth (84)

Armin Laschet, chairman and candidate for chancellor of the Greens







Armin Laschet political functions and offices:

1994-1998: Member of the Bundestag for the CDU

1999: Elected MEP, member of the European Parliament from 1999 to 2005

2005-2010: State Minister in the Röttgers cabinet

2010-2017: Member of the state parliament in North Rhine-Westphalia

2017 to today: Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia in a black-yellow coalition

Armin Laschet in the Federal Party (CDU)

Armin Laschet had also become politically active in the federal executive committee of the CDU from 2008. He was elected to the CDU federal executive committee and held the post of one of the five deputy federal chairmen from 2012 to 2021. In 2021, Laschet ran together with the current Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (41) to elect the federal chairman of the CDU.

Spahn was supposed to be his runner-up here. Friedrich Merz (65) and Norbert Röttgen (55) also actively applied for the post of federal chairman. After the previously incumbent CDU politician Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (58) announced that she would resign from the party chairmanship and the associated candidacy for chancellor, the post of federal chairman had to be refilled.

However, there were significant delays due to the corona pandemic. The federal CDU then carried out the election of the federal chairman for the time being in an online-based voting. On January 16, the 33rd party congress of the CDU was held exclusively online without the presence of the delegates.

Armin Laschet: Federal chairmanship and nomination as candidate for chancellor for the CDU

With over 83 percent of the votes cast, Armin Laschet was elected as the new party chairman at the virtual party congress of the CDU. So he was able to prevail quite clearly against the other candidates Röttgen and Merz. In April 2021, Armin Laschet also announced that he would run for the upcoming federal election in September 2021 as a candidate for chancellor.

Originally, however, the CSU chairman Markus Söder (54) had already flirted with the candidacy for chancellor. On April 19, however, the federal executive committee of the CDU came to the decision to nominate Laschet for the upcoming election as candidate for chancellor. Söder, on the other hand, announced on the following day that he no longer wanted to compete, although he was significantly better off in the previous survey results.

Armin Laschet and dealing with the Corona-Covid19 pandemic

At the beginning of the Corona crisis in March 2020, Armin Laschet was characterized above all by his rapid and restrictive approach. The North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister wanted to initiate a massive epidemic law. This included, among other things, a compulsory obligation for doctors in North Rhine-Westphalia. However, the medical profession strongly opposed this approach.

In addition, there was criticism of the way protective equipment was procured, which was tight in Germany in the wake of the pandemic situation in spring 2020. Armin Laschet’s son Joe had established contact with the state government through the Van Laack company to procure protective equipment. However, both his son and Armin Laschet asserted that they had not received any fees for the order or agency work.

Controversies about Armin Laschet

In the further course and handling of the Corona crisis, Armin Laschet had to endure criticism again and again. Laschet came under criticism, especially after a major corona outbreak at the Tönnies slaughterhouse. He indirectly claimed that Romanians and Bulgarians could have caused the outbreak at Tönnies. Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (54) sharply criticized this statement and literally warned against “pouring oil on the fire”.

In spring 2020, Laschet also increasingly advocated relaxing the restrictions imposed. During the second “wave” in the winter half of 2020/21, however, Laschet was characterized by a course that was characterized by caution and supported most of the restrictions. Later he changed his mind again.

Armin Laschet on social media

In order to reach younger generations, Armin Laschet is active on the common social media platforms Instagram and Twitter. The CDU politician is currently followed by a little over 66,000 subscribers on Instagram. Measured by the number of followers, he is well behind his son’s channel. The channel provides insights into Laschet’s political work. Current political events and developments are also presented there. * Kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

