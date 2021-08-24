Ariana Grande: special Instagram record for the singer

Ariana Grande broke an Instagram record over the weekend. The US singer is the first woman to have 200 million subscribers.

US singer Ariana Grande (27) has become the first woman with 200 million Instagram subscribers since the weekend. Just behind her is make-up queen Kylie Jenner (23) with 193 million followers, while singer and actress Selena Gomez (28) with 190 million subscribers takes third place. The first user ever to break the 200 million mark was soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo (35), who has since been followed by 237 million accounts. Only the official Instagram account itself has more subscribers.









Lady Gaga: “You are a queen”



In an Instagram post, singer Lady Gaga (34) congratulated her colleague and VMA partner: “Congratulations to my friend Ariana Grande on 200 million subscribers! You are a queen! Wear your crown!” The two stood together on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards over the weekend and performed their hit “Rain on Me”.

With the single, the duo won the VMA Award for “Song of the Year” as well as the awards for “Best Collaboration” and “Best Camera”. Grande also won the Best Home Music Video Award for her Justin Bieber collaboration “Stuck With U”, while Lady Gaga was named “Artist of the Year” and received the MTV Tricon Award.

