Ariana Grande: She has a new boyfriend!









She searches and searches – has she found what she is looking for? Everyone wants only one thing for Ariana Grande (26): That she finally finds her great happiness in love. Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez or Mac Miller, none of them were right for Ari. The relationship and ultimately engagement with Pete Davidson also fell apart. But Ariana was never alone for long. No wonder, after all, she is not only incredibly personable, but also beautiful. The fans waited a long time for a new love news. And that something could change about that seemed to lie in the distant future. Because finding a new boyfriend in times of the corona pandemic sounds like a rather exhausting undertaking. But Ari provided THE surprise. Not only does she actually have a new boyfriend, they even spend the quarantine together!

Ariana Grande reveals relationship secret Ari wouldn’t be Ari if she just dropped the love bomb. It all started with a video announcement for the new song “Stuck with u” that she recorded with her buddy Justin Bieber. When the video finally dropped, there were a lot of cameos. Aris Mum Joan, Justin’s wife Hailey, Michael Bublé, or Kendall and Kylie Jenner can be seen. Then the first surprise followed: Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend Max Ehrich were also in the video!





But the real bang comes at the end of the video. Because while Ariana can be seen alone for the whole video, she gets company in the end. Closely embraced, she dances through the bedroom with her new boyfriend. While the hoodie covered his face most of the time, you could see his face for a moment. It’s Dalton Gomez.

Who is Ariana’s boyfriend? Before Corona turned life upside down, rumors briefly emerged about a possible romance between Ari and Dalton. But for everyone it seemed that the lockdown and quarantine gave them a forced break. Nobody suspected that they would actually spend the quarantine time together. Dalton has become Ariana’s first boyfriend in recent years to be out of the spotlight himself. Because he’s a real estate agent. However, dealing with celebrities is not entirely new. Because he also appeared once in an Instagram story by Miley Cyrus. Did Miley introduce the two of them? So far, nothing is known about how Ariana and the cute Dalton met.