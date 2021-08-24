Ariana Grande is coming to Netflix! – oeticket – blog | live

The concert film “Excuse Me, I Love You” by Ariana Grande can be seen on Netflix from December 21st.

Although the clip is only one minute long, it offers a good overview of what one can expect from the film – a mixture of the bombastic, colorful live performances that Ariana Grande is used to – but also and many moments behind the scenes, laughter and tears included.









“Excuse Me, I Love You” was filmed during Grande’s 2019 tour in support of her album “Sweetener” and its surprise sequel “Thank U, Next”.