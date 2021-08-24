Ariana Grande is coming to Netflix! – oeticket – blog | live

The concert film “Excuse Me, I Love You” by Ariana Grande can be seen on Netflix from December 21st.
Although the clip is only one minute long, it offers a good overview of what one can expect from the film – a mixture of the bombastic, colorful live performances that Ariana Grande is used to – but also and many moments behind the scenes, laughter and tears included.
“Excuse Me, I Love You” was filmed during Grande’s 2019 tour in support of her album “Sweetener” and its surprise sequel “Thank U, Next”.
Releasing this as a love letter to [you] all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years. I know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… Jesus, lol) but I just wanted to thank [you] all for showing me more in this lifetime already than I ever dreamed of. Making music and doing all of this has been all I’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. Although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, I wanted to express again just how eternally thankful I am.
Ariana Grande