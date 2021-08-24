Aquaman 2 Rumor: Leading actress replaced by Emilia Clarke

Released 02/26/2021 8:50 AM

The business magazine Forbes claims to have learned information that not only changes the Aquaman franchise significantly, but would also meet the wishes of many fans.

For months the question has been in the room what happens to Amber Heard after Johnny Depp is kicked out of “Fantastic Beasts”. The two are currently in a legal battle over who abused whom in their relationship. Even if no verdict has yet been passed, it looks as if both Depp and Heard were violent against each other. After Depp lost another lawsuit against the British tabloid The Sun, which revealed that they had not wrongly called him a “woman’s thug”, Johnny Depp had to resign from his role as Gellert Grindelwald. The “Harry Potter” spin-off now has to do without dork, but has already found a top-class replacement in Mads Mikkelsen.

Amber Heard’s role of Mera in the “Aquaman” franchise could be similar. After it became known that Heard was apparently not only an innocent victim, but also resorted to violence against Depp, voices were heard calling for Heard’s resignation. The fact that Warner Depp fired, but Heard didn’t, puzzled many fans. It looks like the company has acted after all. Even if the information has not yet been officially confirmed, the business magazine Forbes claims to have learned that Amber Heard will be replaced by Emilia Clarke.









I just heard Emilia Clarke might replace Amber Heard as Mera

In Aquaman 2 & Zack Snyder’s Justice League #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard pic.twitter.com/5EnndndUs1 – Movie Reviews & NEWS (@ MovieReviews007) February 23, 2021

Clarke will play Mera in “Aquaman 2”, according to Forbes. Forbes is known for its reliability and should be very well connected. The funny thing is that no industry paper like Deadline or The Hollywood Reporter reported on the news. We’ll soon find out whether the news turns out to be true. Before we see “Aquaman 2” in the cinema, we have to be patient for a while. The film is scheduled to open in theaters in December 2022.