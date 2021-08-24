Anna Kendrick: In a sequin look to the BAFTAs

Anna Kendrick (30) shimmered in an elegant sequin dress with the sun at the BAFTA TV Awards.

The actress (‘Pitch Perfect’) is currently in the UK beating the drum for her new film ‘Trolls’. She did not miss the BAFTA TV Awards and thrilled yesterday [8. Mai] in a sequined, knee-length number in black, red, silver and pink. The sequins gave the dress a 3D feeling and sparkled so strongly in the sun that further accessories were unnecessary.

Black suede sandals by Jimmy Choo completed the outfit, Anna wore her hair with a strict side parting in a braid. The actress left the make-up simple.









The actress walked the red carpet at the side of her ‘Trolls’ co-star Justin Timberlake (35). The actor and singer, who recently released his new single ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’, looked extremely elegant in his navy blue suit with white shirt and black bow tie.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams (19) also relied on sequins at the award ceremony in London. She appeared in a mini dress in pale pink and combined this with metallic shimmering high heels. Her ‘GoT’ colleague Rose Leslie (29) opted for a sleeveless, black and gold creation that reached to the floor and had a high collar.