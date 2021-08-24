Angelina Jolie got involved in humanitarian aid early on. The US actress traveled to numerous countries as a special envoy for the UNHCR.
the essentials in brief
- As a special envoy for the UNHCR, Jolie has traveled to numerous countries.
- She also got involved with Brad Pitt for humanitarian aid.
- Jolie has received widespread recognition for her work and has already been honored several times.
Angelina Jolie’s humanitarian commitment began early after she was in a crisis country for the first time while filming. She was quickly appointed a special envoy by the UN refugee agency UNHCR. She traveled to different countries and visited refugees, among others. Their commitment later became increasingly evident on a political level.
Angelina Jolie’s first humanitarian missions
Angelina Jolie first came into contact with humanitarian problems while filming “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”. This was mostly filmed in Cambodia. She got information from the UNHCR about international trouble spots and decided to visit different refugee camps.
In February 2001 she started her first trip through Sierra Leone and Tanzania. There she was shocked by the conditions. She also visited Afghan refugees in Pakistan, for whom she donated one million US dollars.
The UNHCR was enthusiastic about Jolie’s interest and commitment to refugees and appointed her special envoy in August 2001. During the first three years in this role, she focused on traveling and visiting refugees. In 2002 she traveled to Colombian refugees in Ecuador and Kosovo, among others.
During the filming of “Beyond All Borders” she was with Angolan refugees in Namibia. That is why her commitment to UNHCR was included in the film.
Tanzania, North Caucasus and many other countries
In 2003 Angelina Jolie spent six days in Tanzania, where she visited several camps for Congolese refugees. She also traveled to Sri Lanka and the North Caucasus in Russia. For the theatrical release of “Beyond All Borders” she published a book with compilations of her notes from previous trips (2001-2002).
Her first trip within the United States was in Arizona in 2004, where she visited institutions for asylum seekers. She also looked at Phoenix placement for unaccompanied or unassisted children. Many more trips and visits followed.
She also worked with Brad Pitt to provide humanitarian aid. Among other things, the two supported the SOS Children’s Villages financially. They also traveled together to Pakistan and Haiti. In 2007 Jolie made her first trip to Syria and Iraq, where she met refugees and US soldiers.
Help at the political level
With increasing experience, Jolie began to address humanitarian problems on a political level. She regularly took part in the celebrations for World Refugee Day in Washington.
In 2005 and 2006 she was also a guest speaker at the World Economic Forum in Davos. In addition, she tries to influence the legislation in Washington.
Angelina Jolie, for example, supported a law to protect underage asylum seekers. She was also involved in setting up a national organization to represent underage asylum seekers without parents or relatives in court.
In addition, she advocated various legislative proposals aimed at improving development aid for children in the Third World.
She also used the public interest in her person to place humanitarian problems in the media. In September 2006 she set up the Jolie / Pitt Foundation, which made two donations of one million US dollars each.
Wide recognition for commitment
Angelina Jolie is highly regarded for her commitment and work. In 2003 she was the first recipient of the new Citizen of the World Award. In 2005 she received the Global Humanitarian Award. Two years later she became a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and received the Freedom Award from the International Rescue Committee.
In April 2012 Angelina Jolie was made an honorary citizen of Sarajevo. This happened after her directorial debut “In the Land of Blood and Honey”. In 2013 she received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in Los Angeles for her commitment.
After the appearance of her directorial debut, she led a campaign against rape as a war tactic together with the British Foreign Secretary. The aim of this campaign was to end the trivialization of the topic. The global community was also called upon to take action against sexual violence in conflicts.
As a result, Angelina Jolie was honored by Queen Elizabeth II in 2014 with the honorary dame commander of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George.
