Angelina Jolie: Another swipe against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has not turned her back on acting, but has given up her job as a director. The reason for this could be her separation from Brad Pitt, as she lets through in a recent interview.

After a long time, “Those Who Wish Me Dead” is another Hollywood film coming out in May, which shows Angelina Jolie, 45, in the role of an action heroine. While she long remained true to the genre in films such as “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”, “Mrs. & Mrs. Smith”, “Wanted” and “Salt”, she had devoted herself more to working behind the camera in recent years Directed dramas such as “Unbroken” and “By the Sea”.

Angelina Jolie gave up directing



That will change again this year when the 45-year-old rescues a 12-year-old boy as a firefighter and can be seen doing all sorts of stunts. “I love to direct,” she explains in an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”. “But there was a change in my family situation that made it impossible for me to direct for a few years.”









Swipe at Brad Pitt



A swipe at your ex? It couldn’t be more clear. After all, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 57, have been fighting a bitter divorce battle since 2016, which also involves custody of the seven children. “I just had to take shorter jobs and be more at home, so I just took a few acting jobs. That’s actually what’s behind this.”

No agreement in custody dispute



The two Hollywood stars separated in 2016 after more than ten years of relationship and two years of marriage. While Pitt is fighting for shared custody, Jolie campaigns for full custody of her three children Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and Knox and Vivienne, 12. Son Pax, the couple’s eldest son, recently made headlines when he testified against his father in a court custody battle in March. Shortly after the separation, the 57-year-old was investigated on suspicion of child abuse after allegedly a dispute between him and son Maddox on the family’s private plane. Pitt was found innocent in November 2016.

Sources used: entertaintment.com, dailymail.co.uk, usmagazine.com

spg

Gala