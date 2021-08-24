Will Smith is a versatile actor capable of moving from dramatic roles to comedies or playing roles in which he is a superhero, soldier, or scientist. He gained world fame in the 1990s after starring in the television series Will, the Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996) and in numerous films such as Bad Boys (1995), Independence Day (1996) and Men in Black (1997) .

He received two Academy Award nominations for Best Actor for his portrayal of boxer Muhammad Ali in Ali (2001) and for his role as Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness (2006). Now he becomes the protagonist of King Richard, a film in which he plays the father of Serena and Venus Williams, probably the strongest and most influential tennis players in tennis history.

Will Smith: “An honor to play Richard Williams”

Offering the first trailer for the biographical film, Will Smith said on Instagram, “One of the greatest honors as an actor is being able to celebrate someone’s legacy while they’re still here.

I’ve done it with @ceoofhappyness and @muhammadali a few times in my career, and each time it’s a fulfilling and far-reaching experience that is second to none. Now I’m proud to show you all our first trailer for #KingRichard, the story of the man who introduced @venuswilliams and @serenawilliams to the world.









The origin story for some real superheroes !! “The Williams sisters have won 121 single tournaments, 4 mixed doubles tournaments in more than twenty years and have been number one in singles for more than 300 weeks and in the doubles ranking for eight weeks.

After the French Open in 2002, Venus and Serena were number one and two in the individual rankings. Both belong to the small group of tennis players who have won more than 50 titles. The Williams sisters, who teamed up in women’s doubles tournaments, won 14 Grand Slam events and once they won 4 in a row (from Wimbledon 2009 to Paris 2010), but not in the same year.

There is no shortage of results at the Olympics either: in total they each won four gold medals, three of them together in women’s doubles and one each in singles.