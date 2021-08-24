Amber Heard: Police bodycam video raises questions

The mud fight between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp could take an interesting turn. A newly released video raises questions. According to a media report, Heard is under investigation for perjury.

It’s a video that could change everything. The “Bild” newspaper has published bodycam recordings from the Los Angeles police, which shed a different light on the night in which Johnny Depp allegedly attacked his then-wife Amber Heard. The “Daily Mail” has already reported on the video.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: New Evidence



The recordings show the second police operation on May 21, 2016 in the two penthouse in downtown LA. Heard and several of her friends can be seen. Depp is no longer there, according to statements from those present, he left about two hours ago. It is noticeable that the penthouse shows no traces of chaos. That’s spicy because Heard and her friend Racquel Pennington testified during the investigation that Depp trashed the kitchen and hit Heard with a phone. The now 35-year-old submitted photos to prove this.

According to the "Bild" newspaper, none of the lawyers knew about the existence of the bodycam video.













Apparently investigations into perjury



As the newspaper also reports, the Los Angeles Police Department is now investigating Amber Heard – for perjury. Heard’s lawyers have not yet commented, while Depps said in a statement: “Mister Depp is patiently waiting for his rehabilitation and the end of this nightmare.”

Last year Johnny Depp lost a lawsuit against the British newspaper “The Sun”, which had written that he was a “woman thug”. According to Heard’s further statements, the media company saw its reporting confirmed. Depp’s application for appeal was also rejected. “After three weeks of trial in the High Court last year in which both Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard testified, Mr. Justice Nicol found the allegation to be true,” the court said recently.

Source used: “Bild” newspaper / “Daily Mail”

