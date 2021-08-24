All Marvel movies and TV series ranked worst to best

Get a Disney + subscription now and watch “Loki”.

After an incredible amount of exposure and accelerated character development in dimly lit rooms, Loki teams up with TVA agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) to track down a parallel version of himself, and things are starting to get a little crazy, but maybe not quite as crazy as anyone who has seen “Spider-Man: A New Universe” might want it to be. It’s fun, if only to some extent – Kroko Loki! – but in truth the series never reaches the climaxes that its premise suggests.

Is Loki going from villain to hero? Disney +

17th place Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Had you told me in 2015 that the two characters in this movie who were going to get their own TV series would be Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen’s villain with a questionable Eastern European accent) and Vision (Paul Bettany as a boring sentient robot), I wouldn’t have you believed. Age of Ultron is the weakest of the Avengers films and one of the worst Marvel films, with a convoluted plot and a sub-par villain (Ultron, Tony Starks Frankenstein). But the scene where they are all trying to lift Thor’s hammer is good!









16th place Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Captain America is actually a tricky hero. The character’s mythology and the All American values ​​he embodies are a tad too serious, and the character’s nostalgia factor doesn’t really come into play. Despite the resulting slight paralysis, the first film about Steve Rogers aka Captain America was a very passable film. The setting in the 1940s was a welcome visual change after the previous four Marvel films all took place in a largely similar modern setting (excluding Asgard in “Thor”), and Chris Evans began to carve out a comfortable niche for himself in the Marvel cast to accomplish.

15th place Ant-Man And The Wasp (2018)

Paul Rudd’s charm and the recurring gag in which Michael Peña tells an exaggerated story upgrade this film from “boring MCU filler” to “pretty good MCU filler”. It’s also nice to see Evangeline Lilly come into her own as The Wasp. The Marvel movie is only there to prepare for the big time travel story in “Endgame”, but that’s okay. It’s a lot of fun!

14th place WandaVision (2021)

We had almost completely written off “WandaVision”. But after a rather weak start, tarnished by a string of meticulous but unappealing retro sitcoms, the series revived in episode four when the real world came back into play after the “endgame”. When the story – Wanda Maximoff had taken over a small New Jersey town and turned it into a cozy, television-inspired fantasy land where the love of her life, Vision, was still alive – unfolded in the second half of the series, it became utterly captivating, especially thanks to the menacing and comedic performance by Kathryn Hahn (Agatha Harkness) and the faint hint that the MCU’s multiverse might be just around the corner.