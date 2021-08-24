200 million fans! Ariana Grande breaks Instagram record

Ariana Grande (27) can look forward to another step on the career ladder! The American is extremely successful as a singer. This was last confirmed at the MTV Video Music Awards, which took place in New York a few days ago. At the award ceremony, she won a trophy four times. But she is not only at the forefront in the music business. Ariana can also look forward to numerous fans on social media: Your community has now grown to an incredible 200 million followers!

Cracks with this mark Ariana on Instagram a record, because: No female user is followed by so many people! But even in comparison with her male colleagues, it looks anything but bad: Ariana is currently in second place behind soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo (35). The content of the kicker is now viewed by 237 million subscribers. In the stands behind the two stars are the actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (48) with 196 million, influencer Kylie Jenner (23) with 193 million and singer Selena Gomez (28) with 190 million followers.

Among the front runners among the [Artikel nicht gefunden] The stars, however, belong to Jennifer Aniston (51), who shared a photo with her former friends colleagues last October. This post got more than 16 million likes and was only from Kylie Jenner topped. The social media star received 18.4 million hits for the first photo of her daughter Stormi Webster (2).

advertisement

Ariana Grande at the 2020 Grammy Awards

advertisement

Ariana Grande with her dog in January 2019

advertisement







Instagram / jenniferaniston Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston

294 Yeah, that doesn’t surprise me at all. 116 Nah, I was expecting another celebrity lady.



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz