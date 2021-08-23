XRP investors must mark these dates in red on their calendar from Investing.com







Investing.com – Investors of since the end of last year has only really been involved in one thing: the lawsuit brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Ripple. The US Securities and Exchange Commission claims that Ripple raised $ 1.3 billion through an unregistered securities offering.

Since then, Ripple has repeatedly asserted that she did nothing wrong and wants to go to court sooner rather than later. Because this lawsuit has led to a negative spiral of catastrophic news for the blockchain-based payment company. Among other things, XRP was taken from Coinbase (NASDAQ 🙂 and other exchanges – until the results of the ongoing process are available. Accordingly, Ripple is pushing for a swift resolution of the case, which the SEC has been delaying for some time.

Despite that uncertainty, Ripple’s XRP has grown a whopping 475 percent since the beginning of the year. However, the course of the price of the sixth most important crypto currency according to market capitalization is extremely volatile. If it reached a new interim high of $ 1.96 on April 11, the price collapsed by mid-June and fell to $ 0.51. After that, the price stabilized, bringing the XRP back to $ 1.34 within two months. The token is currently trading at $ 1.27.

An exciting overview of the current dates that XRP investors will have to keep an eye on over the next few weeks can be found in a new article from Decrypt.co. The two dates investors should mark red on their calendars include August 31 and October 15.

The XRP community regards August 31 and October 15 as potential key dates for the cryptocurrency XRP.

On August 31st, the SEC and Ripple are due to present their first arguments and provide evidence. This process, also known as fact-finding, takes time. Accordingly, the SEC has requested an extension of the June 14 deadline in order to gather more evidence. Ripple protested against the motion, pointing out that the litigation posed an “existential threat to its business”.









However: on August 31st we should get more insight into the evidence on both sides. This creates a potential catalyst (either up or down) for the XRP. As a result, investors should expect increased volatility around this date.

The next date, which is likely to result in high volatility, is October 15, when the expert survey ends. That day is the deadline for the expert statements and the evidence that these experts will produce. In this way, both sides get further insight into their positions. This should give investors a better overview of the progress of the process.

How Ripple will emerge from this lawsuit remains to be seen. However, it is clear that crypto investors will be watching this result closely. This case could set a precedent for the crypto community. As a result, all eyes are on these upcoming dates.

If Ripple succeeds in winning the lawsuit against the US stock exchange regulator, there would be considerable upside potential. .

could climb to $ 2.14 by the end of 2021 and $ 4.21 by the end of 2024, CoinPriceForecast believes. According to the forecast page, the cyber motto should not reach the $ 5 mark before 2027.

The developers of WalletInvestor are more pessimistic, forecasting the XRP rate at $ 1.7 in one year and at “only” $ 3.35 in five years.

The forecast model developed by Digital Coin sees the Ripple price at the end of 2021 at $ 1.71, followed by an increase to $ 1.94 in the following year. In 2028, the platform estimates the XRP price at $ 5.23.

As always, such forecasts can serve as a guide, but every investor should do their homework before investing in such a highly volatile stock.