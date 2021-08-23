Monday, August 23, 2021
HomeNewsWhy ex-Bond girl Eva Green is walking a big cat
News

Why ex-Bond girl Eva Green is walking a big cat

By Arjun Sethi
0
28




Jaguar E-PACE | Popular choice

In the two main spots under the motto “Untamed”, the actress can be seen in a hotel in dialogue with the receptionists. A computer-generated Jaguar doesn’t leave her side. In the last few seconds, the symbolic animal companion becomes a Jaguar I-Pace, in which Green drives through the thunderstorm night. The message of the testimonial: “Only electricity. Nothing to be afraid of”. With the campaign developed by the main agency Spark44, Jaguar is promoting its first fully electric I-Pace model. The latest generation of the SUV has been available since summer 2018 and can cover 470 kilometers with one charging cycle.

Jaguar I-PACE | Electrical Storm

Testimonial Eva Green says of the campaign: “I love these Jaguar shorts. This campaign is about standing out from the crowd. I’ve spent my career a little bit contradicting the mainstream. So this role was nothing new to me.”

Jaguar x Eva Green | Untamed




“The core of the campaign is that a jaguar is different from others, just like its owner: neither are afraid to make their own decisions in life instead of following the herd,” added Brian Fraser, Chief Creative Officer at Spark44, on the intention of the campaign. In addition to the TV spots, measures in print, digital and social media are used.

At Spark44 draw alongside CCO Brian Fraser Michael de Vries (Executive Producer), Sean Doyles, Ed Edwards, Richard Blisset, Lee Aldridge (Creative Directors) and Daniel Drage (Content Director) responsible. The spots were produced by Gorgeous directed by Chris Palmer. Post production took over The Moving Picture Company. The title track is “Shutdown” by Skepta. dd



Previous articleCardano Up 10% – The Bulls Take Command Investing.com
Next articleAmanda Seyfried: She was offered this horror film role
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv