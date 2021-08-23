Why ex-Bond girl Eva Green is walking a big cat

Jaguar E-PACE | Popular choice

In the two main spots under the motto “Untamed”, the actress can be seen in a hotel in dialogue with the receptionists. A computer-generated Jaguar doesn’t leave her side. In the last few seconds, the symbolic animal companion becomes a Jaguar I-Pace, in which Green drives through the thunderstorm night. The message of the testimonial: “Only electricity. Nothing to be afraid of”. With the campaign developed by the main agency Spark44, Jaguar is promoting its first fully electric I-Pace model. The latest generation of the SUV has been available since summer 2018 and can cover 470 kilometers with one charging cycle.

Jaguar I-PACE | Electrical Storm

Testimonial Eva Green says of the campaign: “I love these Jaguar shorts. This campaign is about standing out from the crowd. I’ve spent my career a little bit contradicting the mainstream. So this role was nothing new to me.”

Jaguar x Eva Green | Untamed









“The core of the campaign is that a jaguar is different from others, just like its owner: neither are afraid to make their own decisions in life instead of following the herd,” added Brian Fraser, Chief Creative Officer at Spark44, on the intention of the campaign. In addition to the TV spots, measures in print, digital and social media are used.

At Spark44 draw alongside CCO Brian Fraser Michael de Vries (Executive Producer), Sean Doyles, Ed Edwards, Richard Blisset, Lee Aldridge (Creative Directors) and Daniel Drage (Content Director) responsible. The spots were produced by Gorgeous directed by Chris Palmer. Post production took over The Moving Picture Company. The title track is “Shutdown” by Skepta. dd