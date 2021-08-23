“Up”: Cardi B denies copying allegations

Cardi B’s new single “Up” has two previously little known rappers from New Jersey on the scene. Mir Fontane and Mir Pesos claim that Cardi took over the hook of their song from the track “Stuck” released in 2020. The US rapper is now trying to make it clear that these are baseless allegations.

Cardi B is said to have copied at “Up”

On Twitter, Mir pesos asks for money immediately after the publication of “Up”. His buddy Mir Fontane juxtaposes excerpts from both tracks in a short clip to show the alleged overlaps.

On “Up” Cardi raps: “If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up then it’s stuck”. Mir Pesos and Mir Fontane use almost the same building blocks: “If it’s up, then it’s stuck / Up then it’s stuck, yeah”they say. To the US portal hotnewhiphop, Mir Fontane explains that it is about much more than a similar chain of words.

“It’s the intonation, it’s the way the beat flows, it’s the way it delivers, it’s like, ‘this is our sound.’ It’s definitely inspired, at least from our record. It has nothing to do with the words that were said. “

(“But it’s the cadence, it’s the way the beat flows, it’s the way she delivered it that’s like, ‘that sound is ours.’ That’s where it was like, yeah, this is definitely inspired, at least, by our record. It has nothing to do with the words that were being said. “)

Cardi B denies knowing “Stuck” at all

A preview of “Stuck” appeared for the first time on August 6, 2020. The official clip appeared on YouTube in September. On August 7, 2020, Cardi B could be heard in a livestream with Megan Thee Stallion as she experimented with the hook on “Up”. The US star also writes on Twitter that she is a person who prefers to avoid litigation. If she is inspired by a song, she also gives corresponding percentages. However, she has never heard of the track by the two rappers from New Jersey.









AUGUST 7th now go check buddy’s date. https://t.co/U7whTp8llj pic.twitter.com/h95oPBrDSB – iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 5, 2021

Naaa im the type of person that avoids problems & court days .If i get inspired by a song I wouldn’t mind giving a percentage or couple of thousand but I never Hurd if this man .I’m glad while I was recording this song in August I was playing wit the hook on this live https://t.co/xiYLOoj4Vd – iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 5, 2021

She also states that “it’s up and it’s stuck” is common slang that keeps appearing in tracks. At hotnewhiphop, Mir Fontane and Mir Pesos emphasize once again that they had recorded a version of “Stuck” well before Cardi. According to their statements, the track was completed around April 3, 2020. Although the aforementioned tweet from Mir Pesos suggests otherwise, the New Jersey artists insist on not having big money in their sights. However, you are entitled to a share or compensation. After all, “energy, blood, sweat and tears” flowed into their song.

Here you can hear both tracks again in comparison:

Video of Cardi B – Up [Official Music Video]

Video of Mir Pesos x Mir Fontane – & quot; Stuck & quot; (Prod & amp; DIr Wayne Campbell)