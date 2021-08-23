Toyota Land Cruiser FJ 40 (1980) auctioned by Tom Hanks

This Toyota Land Cruiser has a Chevy engine and is signed by Tom Hanks. Now the off-road vehicle has been auctioned in California.

Bonhams has estimated the value of a Toyota Landcruiser FJ 40 that once belonged to Tom Hanks to be the equivalent of 64,000 to 110,000 euros. With this broad range, the auction house could hardly go wrong. Nevertheless, Bonhams should have been pleased to note that the last hammer fell only at the upper end of the spectrum: the highest bidder of the off-road vehicles from prominent previous ownership was worth $ 123,200, the equivalent of just under 105,000 euros, when she or he joined on August 12 picked up the card at the auction in Carmel, California.





The actor had the SUV, built in 1980, improved in a few points. The standard 2F in-line six-cylinder carburetor engine is replaced by a 4.3-liter V6 from Chevrolet with a matching five-speed gearbox. The chassis and wheels have also been modified and air conditioning has been installed. Nevertheless, the conversions are likely to have less of an impact on the value than the prominent previous owner. According to Classic Analytics, a well-preserved standard FJ40 is worth around $ 32,200.





Conversion to Chevrolet V6

Bonhams 180 instead of 135 hp: Chevrolet V6 instead of Toyota straight-six.

Conversions with Chevrolet engines are not that uncommon for Toyota Land Cruisers, Wikipedia knows. The L35 engine dates from 2000, so it is 20 years younger than the car. Instead of the standard 135 HP, the Land Cruiser now has 180 HP and a certificate from the Californian authority BAR under the hood. The engine is combined with a five-speed manual transmission, also from General Motors.





The chassis got shock absorbers from Old Man Emu and a striking yellow steering damper. According to Bonhams, Toyo Open Country in the dimension 31×10.50 R 15 LT are mounted on the chrome rims.





Porsche seats, air conditioning, autograph

Bonhams Hanks had the seats swapped and signed the glove compartment lid.

The standard seats, covered with gray synthetic leather, have been replaced by Porsche chairs. The original seats are included. The FJ40 has air conditioning and power steering, which Toyota offered as an option from model year 1979. Tom Hanks also signed the glove compartment lid.







Toyota built the FJ40 from 1960 to 1984. The F models had an in-line six-cylinder gasoline engine. The BJ models with three-liter four-cylinder diesel engines appeared in 1974. From 1980 there were also four-liter in-line six-cylinder diesels. Over time, the models were offered with four different wheelbases: short (2,285 mm), medium (2,430 mm), long (2,650 mm) and extra-long (2,950 mm). There were versions with hard top, soft top and pickups. Until 2001 the J4 “Bandeirante” was manufactured by Toyota do Brasil in Sao Bernardo do Campo.













Conclusion

Tom Hanks had his modified and signed Land Cruiser auctioned. The auction house does not name a reason for sale. But the prominent previous owner has definitely pushed the price up.