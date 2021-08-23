Ticket sales have already started: Ball Royale on January 22nd, 2022

BATHE. Under the motto “It’s Showtime”, all Baden residents and guests of our liveable city are invited on January 22nd, 2022 to experience a ball night full of lightheartedness and joie de vivre, which will ensure very special moments in the magnificently decorated halls of Casino Baden will.

Musically, the “Ball Royale of the City of Baden” is dominated by the international entertainment film, which began its triumphal march towards the end of the 20th century when the images learned to move. With the invention of the cinematograph and, as a result of the sound film, in the 1920s and 30s, millions of cinema-goers were able to immerse themselves in the dazzling world of “showbiz” and forget their worries for a few hours. Stars from back then like Fred Astaire, Ginger Rodgers, Gene Kelly or Marilyn Monroe will not be forgotten. Today’s stars like Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Hugh Jackman or Renée Zellweger fill today’s cinemas with musical adaptations like “Chicago”, “La, La Land” or “The Greatest Showman”. Both generations have the same goal in common: to give their audience wonderful, carefree hours.

Let us dive into the musical film history from yesteryear to today with our nine orchestras and bands, with first-class soloists and excellent dance performances!

“It’s Showtime”!

Advance ticket sales for the City of Baden’s Ball Royale have already started.

Ball tickets and seat reservations in the various halls of Casino Baden as well as the popular royal dinner arrangement are available online at www.ballroyale.at and at the Tourist Information Baden (Mon – Fri, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) 02252 86 800-600, www.info @ baden.at to purchase.