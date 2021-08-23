Monday, August 23, 2021
HomeNewsTicket sales have already started: Ball Royale on January 22nd, 2022
News

Ticket sales have already started: Ball Royale on January 22nd, 2022

By Vimal Kumar
0
32




BATHE. Under the motto “It’s Showtime”, all Baden residents and guests of our liveable city are invited on January 22nd, 2022 to experience a ball night full of lightheartedness and joie de vivre, which will ensure very special moments in the magnificently decorated halls of Casino Baden will.

Musically, the “Ball Royale of the City of Baden” is dominated by the international entertainment film, which began its triumphal march towards the end of the 20th century when the images learned to move. With the invention of the cinematograph and, as a result of the sound film, in the 1920s and 30s, millions of cinema-goers were able to immerse themselves in the dazzling world of “showbiz” and forget their worries for a few hours. Stars from back then like Fred Astaire, Ginger Rodgers, Gene Kelly or Marilyn Monroe will not be forgotten. Today’s stars like Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Hugh Jackman or Renée Zellweger fill today’s cinemas with musical adaptations like “Chicago”, “La, La Land” or “The Greatest Showman”. Both generations have the same goal in common: to give their audience wonderful, carefree hours.
Let us dive into the musical film history from yesteryear to today with our nine orchestras and bands, with first-class soloists and excellent dance performances!
“It’s Showtime”!

Advance ticket sales for the City of Baden’s Ball Royale have already started.
Ball tickets and seat reservations in the various halls of Casino Baden as well as the popular royal dinner arrangement are available online at www.ballroyale.at and at the Tourist Information Baden (Mon – Fri, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) 02252 86 800-600, www.info @ baden.at to purchase.

Further contributions from the state

advertisement

Over 280 km of hiking trails lead to peaks with fantastic views, to rustic alpine pastures, quiet mountain lakes and to breathtaking natural spectacles.

1
 Video
 3

Win an overnight stay in a hotel

From peak to peak in Obertauern

Obertauern is raffling off an overnight stay for 2 people in a double room in a 4-star hotel in Obertauern including half board via meinviertel.at. OBERTAUERN. The peak of happiness is probably something different for everyone: It can be yoga exercises on lush green, blooming alpine meadows in the face of majestic mountains or burning calves after 123 kilometers and 4,500 meters of altitude on the Stoneman Taurista mountain bike circuit. But it can also be the first mountain tour with the youngest …


Previous articleInvesting in cryptocurrencies: how savers benefit from Bitcoin and Co.
Next articleEmily Blunt returns, filming has started
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv