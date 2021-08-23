These big stars are into CBD products









Everyone on Instagram should have read or heard of CBD by now. But: what exactly is it and why do so many stars like it? Here is the information for you!

What exactly does CBD actually do? CBD is on the rise. More and more people are realizing the positive effects of the cannabinoid and the education is advancing. Many celebrities have also realized that CBD can be a natural alternative to drugs that can be used to combat various ailments and problems. Because CBD has a relaxing, anti-inflammatory and even anxiolytic effect. Some people use it to treat their sleep problems, while CBD helps others with sore muscles. It is obtained from the hemp plant without having an intoxicating effect. The following 10 celebrities know that they are using it to benefit – legally and sometimes even to fight serious diseases. Even their own cannabis companies are no longer uncommon among celebrities. John Legend Singer John Legend has long spoken publicly of his love for CBD products. But these are not just empty words: John has invested in a company called “PlusCBD” which, among other things, produces edible CBD products drives out. He also likes to show himself with the products. Kim Kardashian West The Kardashian clan discovered CBD for themselves. Kim is at the forefront of this. She designed an entire CBD style baby shower. Guests were able to make their own candy with CBD and everyone learned about the great uses for mothers.

Whoopi Goldberg Acting icon Whoopi Goldberg has also recognized that CBD is worthwhile as an investment. She has founded her own company that offers hemp products – including CBD oils – and has a strong focus on combating menstrual cramps, among other things. Mike Tyson From brutal fighter to serious business man: Mike Tyson has changed. For example, he now has a company that relies on cannabis products. Among other things, he makes a drink with the name Dwiink out of CBD and thus joins the ranks of active and former athletes who advocate CBD. Olivia Wilde Actress and director Olivia Wilde swears by CBD as an alternative to drugs. So, to cope with the stress of Hollywood, she uses CBD. Recently, however, she was less approached about her CBD love and was more in focus because of her breakup with Jason Sudeikis.





Jennifer Aniston When it comes to products that Jennifer Aniston uses, all women listen carefully. Because the “Friends” star hardly seems to age. She has various methods for doing this, including coping with stress. She uses CBD for this because she says she can take advantage of cannabis without getting high. Lady Gaga Music icon Lady Gaga swears by CBD. But for her it is not just coping with stress that is in the foreground. She has fibromyalgia. Headaches, muscle cramps and poor concentration can be the consequences, which she now combats with CBD, among other things.

Seth Rogen Actor Seth Rogen is best known for his funny roles. The clumsy thing has practically passed over him in body and soul. But his commitment to CBD has a more serious background – he is investing himself in researching the benefits of CBD for Alzheimer’s patients. For many years he has supported the organization “Hilarity for Charity”, which educates people about Alzheimer’s. Michael J. Fox Michael J. Fox also uses CBD to treat illnesses. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was only 29 years old. He does a lot of education and raises money for research into this disease. CBD helped him continue his acting career despite illness. Tom Hanks Hardly any other name is as respected in Hollywood as Tom Hanks’. He is popular everywhere, is regularly recognized for his performance and of course he also supports good causes. His support for CBD products is all the more important. CBD helps him with stress and anxiety. He also invests in researching other positive effects.



